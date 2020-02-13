Dense Wave Division Multiplexing Market to Exponential Growth – Global Overview 2019-2024

Extensive analysis of the “Global Dense Wave Division Multiplexing Market” report is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an optical multiplexing technology used to increase bandwidth over existing fiber networks. DWDM works by combining and transmitting multiple signals simultaneously at different wavelengths on the same fiber. The technology creates multiple virtual fibers, thus multiplying the capacity of the physical medium.

Over the last decade, fiber optic cables have been installed by carriers as the backbone of their interoffice networks, becoming the mainstay of the telecommunications infrastructure. Using time division multiplexing (TDM) technology, carriers now routinely transmit information at 2.4 Gb/s on a single fiber, with some deploying equipment that quadruples that rate to 10Gb/s. The revolution in high bandwidth applications and the explosive growth of the Internet, however, have created capacity demands that exceed traditional TDM limits. As a result, the once seemingly inexhaustible bandwidth promised by the deployment of optical fiber in the 1980s is being exhausted. To meet growing demands for bandwidth, a technology called Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) has been developed that multiplies the capacity of a single fiber. DWDM systems being deployed today can reach to a throughput of 100 Gb/s. This cutting edge technology—when combined with network management systems and add-drop multiplexers—enables carriers to adopt optically-based transmission networks that will meet the next generation of bandwidth demand at a significantly lower cost than installing new fiber.

Scope of the Report:

The global sales of Dense Wave Division Multiplexing increased from 128074 Units in 2012 to 1059976.939 Units in 2022, with a CAGR of 23.53%.

The global Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market is valued at 9090 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 15400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Dense Wave Division Multiplexing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Huawei

Adva Optical

Infinera

Cisco

Nokia

Ciena

Fujitsu

NEC

ZTE Corp

Mitsubishi Electric

Evertz

Ariatech

Corning

Fiberail

Huihong Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

40G

100G

400G

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Communication Serevice & Network Operators

Enterprises

Military & Government

Others

