Demand Increasing for Almond Oil Industry Market Worldwide

Almond Oil is an oil expressed from the nuts of almond tree. It is used as an emollient in skin creams and is also used to soften ear wax. The tree is native to SW Asia but is widely grown in warm regions for its nuts. Almond trees grow to an average height of 7 m; they have attractive pink flowers and are grown for ornament in cooler regions. The sweet almond oil, or Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis is pressed from the ripe seeds (nut) of the almond tree. It is a versatile, carrier oil, good for all skin types. Ground almonds make for excellent natural abrasives. Moist with Sweet Almond Oil, ground almonds help replenish the oils lost from the skin during the cleansing process; being rather soft in texture, they produce a gentle massaging effect in exfoliators. Almond Oil is very lubricating and can relieve itching and inflammation; a wonderful, natural moisturizer for ‘dishpan’ hands and chapped skin.

At present, the production of almond oil focused in USA , Europe areas, which mainly depends on the growth environment with almond trees. Other area gradually began to commercial cultivation, but small in number.

Currently, it is in USA , China and Australia, the output area is greater than the needs of the region, and therefore, these areas is a major exporter, accounting for 80 percent of global exports.

Currently, the production of almond oil is mainly subject to climate and downstream applications, now almond oil application growth has been concentrated in cosmetic and foods, demand in the cosmetic industry is relatively stable.

As the production of almond oil has certain harm to the environment, especially forests and wildlife habitat, and therefore, the Government has increased its investment in environmental protection, which makes the manufacturer’s profit decline.

Currently, for new entrants to the investors, we recommend to increase R & D investment in the almond oil in biofuels and industrial applications, which is conducive to grasp the future of almond oil trend.

According to this study, over the next five years the Almond Oil market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 480 million by 2024, from US$ 360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Almond Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Almond Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Almond Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Sweet Almond Oil

Bitter Almond Oil

Segmentation by application:

Cosmetic

Food

Carrier oils

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany,France, UK ,Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Flora

AAK Natural Oils

OSE

Caloy

ESI

Huiles Bertin (FR)

A.N.V Foods Pvt Ltd (IN)

K. K. Enterprise

NowFoods

Proteco Oils

OLIOFORA

Plimon

Aura Cacia

Humco

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Almond Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Almond Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Almond Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Almond Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Almond Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Almond Oil by Players

Chapter Four: Almond Oil by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Almond Oil Market Forecast

