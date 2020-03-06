Demand for Potassium Cryolite Market in the global automobile sector has been Rising Significantly for the Production of Lightweight and Fuel-efficient Automobiles

Potassium cryolite is a commercial grade fused solid, inorganic salt. It is the primary constituent in salt fluxes for metal cleaning. The function of the salt flux is to segregate metals from oxide, thereby avoiding the burning of aluminum. The process helps achieve the maximum metal recovery and metal purity improvisation. On addition of potassium cryolite to the mixture of sodium chloride (NaCl) and potassium chloride (KCl), the resulting flux tends to be more fluid. This enhanced fluidity facilitates better covering of the exposed smelted metal and accelerates the discharge of metals entrapped in the dross. Potassium cryolite acts as an alternative to conventional fluoride salts for various applications. In the powder form, potassium cryolite is used in the production of grinding wheels and other abrasive products.

Global Potassium Cryolite Market: Trends & Demands

Growth in major end-use industries such as mining, welding, construction, and industrial metalworking is expected to drive the demand for potassium cryolite during the forecast period. Demand for potassium cryolite is anticipated to be steady in blasting and explosives, which are the fundamentals of any mining process. The welding industry is estimated to expand at a steady pace in the near future. This is projected to drive the demand for potassium cryolite in the near future. Expansion in the aluminum industry is expected to positively impact the demand for potassium cryolite. Demand for aluminum in the global automobile sector has been rising significantly for the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles. Potassium cryolite is employed in molten electrolyte bath. It is also used for the extraction of aluminum. This is projected to drive the demand for potassium cryolite during the forecast period.

Global Potassium Cryolite Market: Key Segments

Based on the form, the global potassium cryolite can be bifurcated into powder and lump. Based on application, the potassium cryolite market can be classified into welding & soldering, blasting & pyrotechnics, abrasives, and others. Potassium cryolite is commonly used in blasting and pyrotechnics, production of welding agents, and production of abrasives. It is used for fireworks in blasting and pyrotechnics. It is used as active filler for the metal treatment in resin-bonded abrasives. Potassium cryolite is used as a component in welding powders and welding rod coatings during the production of welding agents.

Global Potassium Cryolite Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global potassium cryolite market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to remain the leading region of the potassium cryolite market during the forecast period. The region is projected to experience strong urbanization and industrialization in the near future; together, India and China are estimated to account for about one-third share of the urban population across the globe. China has been the largest producer and consumer of several mining products in the world. India holds immense mineral potential with mining leases granted for elongated periods of 20 years to 30 years. Furthermore, the Government of India has permitted 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the mining sector. It has also permitted exploration of metal and non-metal ores. Construction and mining sectors in Asia Pacific are likely expand in the near future, thereby portraying brighter aspects for the potassium cryolite market.

Global Potassium Cryolite Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global potassium cryolite market include AMG Aluminum, KBM Affilips, Solvay, Honeywell, Asturiana de Aleaciones, SA, Transcreek, S B Chemicals, and Triveni Chemicals.