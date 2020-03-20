Demand for Polysulfide Rubber Market in Europe is high due to the increase in demand for the rubber in paints and coatings in the automotive industry

Polysulfide rubber is a synthetic rubber, which is the product of polycondensation of dihalides of aliphatic compounds such as ethylene dichloride or propyl dichloride with the polysulfide of alkali metals. Polysulfide rubber is produced in solid form, liquid form, and aqueous dispersion. It is also produced in the lattice form. Polysulfide rubber is a special purpose polymer, which offers high resistance to swelling in solvents, oils and fuels, and sunlight. It also offers gas and moisture impermeability and remains stable during storage. These properties can be ascribed to the high sulfur content and absence of unsaturated bonds in macromolecules.

Polysulfide Rubber Market: Drivers & Restraints

The polysulfide rubber market is driven by the increase in investment in modernization of the framework in developed economies. Rise in technological advancement is also fueling the polysulfide rubber market. However, increase in prices of chemicals and raw materials used in the manufacture of polysulfide rubber is a key challenge faced by the global market.

Polysulfide Rubber Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global polysulfide rubber market can be segmented into packaging, marine, insulated glass, construction, aircraft, and others. Polysulfide rubber is used as sealant in the industries mentioned above. It is also employed as an adhesive in solid fuel of the rocket. Polysulfide rubber is used in various types of products such as gaskets, washers, oil and gas hoses, diaphragms, and other items of rubber goods. However, solvent combinations in various coatings, paints, and ink are the major consumers of polysulfide rubber.

In terms of form, the polysulfide rubber market can be bifurcated into solid form and liquid form. In the liquid form, polysulfide rubbers are 100% polymers, unadulterated with solvents or diluents. These can be converted into highly elastic rubbers, which possess properties similar to those of cured, solid polysulfide. Properties of both these forms are similar, but there is the difference in the physical form. The products which are made from these materials are fabricated and processed differently.

Polysulfide Rubber Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the polysulfide rubber market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for polysulfide rubber North America is higher than that in other regions. In terms of consumption, the U.S. leads the polysulfide rubber market in North America due to the high demand in the construction industry. North America is followed by Europe in terms of demand. Demand for polysulfide rubber in Europe is high due to the increase in demand for the rubber in paints and coatings in the automotive industry. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region of the global polysulfide rubber market owing to the expansion in the construction industry and rise in investment in infrastructure by governments in the region. Demand for polysulfide rubber is also high in Japan, China, and India. India is anticipated to be a rapidly growing country for polysulfide rubber in Asia Pacific. The polysulfide rubber market in Latin America is expanding significantly due to the growth in the construction industry in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. The market in Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a rapid pace due to the growth in the construction industry, especially in the UAE.

Polysulfide Rubber Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polysulfide rubber market include AkzoNobel, China Haohua Chemical, Toray, Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant, Smooth-On, Inc., Lanxess, and JRICI.