Demand for DSL Tester Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

As per the latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global DSL tester market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period. Worldwide sales of DSL testers were closed in at a valuation of US$ 1,008.9 Mn in 2018, adds the report. Rising deployment of DSL tester across multiple industries, including telecommunication, electric power, internet services, and others, is a key pacesetter of DSL tester market growth. Rising demand for tracing network cabling faults is another key factor pushing growth of DSL tester market in 2019 and beyond.

As per the report, ever-evolving demand for additional bandwidth to support video, gaming, and streaming content is necessitating high adoption of testing equipment, thereby driving DSL tester market. The DSL tester market is estimated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period, on account of a burgeoning number of internet handlers spreading across the globe. Moreover, a rapid increase in the number of subscriptions to internet services is estimated to boost the demand for DSL testers in the forthcoming years.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-8675

Product Differentiation Trending in Competitive Landscape of DSL Tester Market

In line with the increasing use of broadcast video services or multicast, video streaming, and other applications, vendors of DSL testers are vying to offer distinguishable products with operational efficiency and performance stability. This is resulting in a massive influx of new and advanced products in the DSL tester market, paving favourable growth avenues for DSL tester market.

To meet consumer demand, the key manufacturers of DSL testers are concentrating on improving their products and announcing several upgrades to gain an edge over their competitors. Moreover, the vendors of DSL testers are focusing on providing cost-effective and high-performance instruments. Furthermore, vendors are launching DSL testers with multiple functions, better capability, and handheld instruments for refining the standard of testing flaws in wiring or cabling.

For example, in 2018, VIAVI Solutions Inc., one of the prominent US-based vendors of DSL testers, launched a modular field DSL tester with multiple touch instrument, which is inspired from smart phones. This device contains vectored pairs, copper, POTS, and coax/HPNA.

Manufacturers Focus on Technological Advancements to Boost Product Positioning

The DSL tester market is gaining traction over the past few years owing to the availability of technically advanced DSL testers. Technological improvements, such as DC voltage measurements, network scanning, and other improved features of DSL testers, are expected to boost sales of DSL testers at a significant rate. As per the report, North America holds a significant share in the field of DSL testers owing to strong presence of telecommunication and internet service providers spread across the region. Moreover, the presence of the prominent players of DSL testers in the North America region is further catalysing the growth of the regional market.

Need Customization on this Report? Ask here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8675

According to FMI analysis, EXFO Inc., Agilent Technologies, and VIAVI Solutions Inc. are among the key manufacturers of DSL testers. Manufacturing and providing a wide range of DSL tester to customers as per the industry requirements are among the key strategies followed by these leading players to capture a significant share of the DSL tester market. Few other prominent manufacturers of DSL testers profiled in the report are Emerson Electric Co., Spirent Communications, 3M, Keysight Technologies, Riser Bond Instruments, Shandong Senter Electronic Co., Ltd, T & M TOOLS CO., Limited, JDSU Acterna, Klein Tools, Inc., and ARGUS.