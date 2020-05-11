Demand for Dry Film Lubricants Market is likely to increase significantly in Asia Pacific during the forecast period 2025, owing to the rise in demand in Automobile Industries

Dry film lubricants reduce friction between two sliding surfaces while functioning at high operating pressure and temperature without the need for oils and greases. These lubricants offer long-lasting lubrication, protection from corrosion, and resistance to wear and tear. Dry film lubricants can operate at temperatures of up to in oxidizing environments and up to 1100 in non-oxidizing environments. These lubricants are made from materials such as Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), boron nitride, graphite, molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), and tungsten disulfide. Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) is the common material used for making dry film lubricants.

Based on material, the global dry film lubricants market can be segmented into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), tungsten disulfide, boron nitride, and graphite. Molybdenum disulfide can offer a low coefficient of friction of up to 0.05. It is thermally stable up to 404 in an oxidizing environment. Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) is ideal for high-pressure applications such as hydraulics, gears, fasteners, acme screws, threaded joints, and anchor bolts. Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) is often used in different automobile systems such as constant-velocity joint, steering linkage, wheel bearing, pedal shafts, ball joints, and control arms. In terms of end-use industry, the global dry film lubricants market can be divided into automobile, transportation, heavy industries, marine, defense, and others. Graphite-based dry film lubricants are used in ball bearings, railway track joints, brass instrument valves, gearboxes, transmission components, etc.

Dry film lubricants are extensively employed in automobile and manufacturing industries. Major manufacturers have started setting up production bases in India, led by initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ by the Government of India. This has resulted in rapid industrialization, thereby boosting the demand for dry film lubricants in various heavy industries and the automobile sector. However, regulations imposed on perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate, which are used in emulsion polymerization of polytetrafluoroethylene, are estimated to hamper the PTFE based dry film lubricants market.

Global Dry Film Lubricants Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global dry film lubricants market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for dry film lubricants is likely to increase significantly in Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for these lubricants in automobile and manufacturing industries in the region. India and China manufacture approximately 50% of cars in the world. As a result, these countries consume approximately 35% to 40% of dry film lubricants used for automobiles globally. Major automobile manufacturers such as Kia, Daimler, Audi, Jeep, and Volvo have established manufacturing bases or are planning to start new facilities in Asia Pacific. The region is expected to offer substantial opportunities to the dry film lubricants market due to the rapid growth in industrialization. Middle East & Africa constitutes small share of the global dry film lubricants market.

Key players operating in the global dry film lubricants market include Whitmore Manufacturing Company, BECHEM Lubrication Technology, OKS Specialty Lubricants LLC, ASV Multichemie Pvt., Ltd, GMM Coatings Pvt., Ltd., Endura Coatings, Harves Co., Ltd., Vitracoat America Inc., Whitford Corporation, DOW Corning, The Chemours Company, and Poeton Industries Limited.