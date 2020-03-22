Demand for Acrylic Sheet to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Acrylic Sheet Market: Introduction

Acrylic sheet is a fiber/plastic sheet manufactured by utilizing two and more derivatives of acrylic acid. PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate acrylic) is one of the mostly used forms of acrylic, owing to its unique features such as weather ability and versatility. Acrylic sheet can be colored or tinted, mirrored or made opaque and numbers of coating are applied to sheet for enhancing its finishing, scratch resistance and solar reflectivity. Acrylic sheet are available in different variant in the market according to the need and demand of consumer such as various level of heat resistance capacity sheet, flow rates and release capacity.

The acrylic sheet market is expected to grow with fast pace in the forecast period, owing to increase demand of acrylic sheet as alternative of glass in various application and products such as sanitaryware (tubs, sink and showers), medical equipment, industrial equipment and machinery.

Acrylic Sheet Market: Market Dynamics

High strength, light weight, clarity, resistance proof, anti-fogging and glare reduction are the some important features incorporated with acrylic sheet and expected as the key factors that accelerate the growth of Acrylic sheet market in the upcoming years. The easy molding property of acrylic sheet on providing high temperature can mold it to any required shape. This factor is also responsible for fueling the demand of acrylic sheet in the market. Moreover, Growing industrialization and urbanization are some other factor that indirectly increasing the demand of acrylic sheet, which is expected to fuel the growth of global acrylic sheet market in the forecast period.

In general, Standard glass is cheaper to purchase than acrylic sheet and more easily recycled. This factor is anticipated to slow down the growth of acrylic sheet market. Furthermore, when comparing acrylic sheet and glass that offering the same benefits, the glass option will be cheaper and easily selected by consumer, which in turn, decreases the sales of acrylic sheet in the market. Glass can be recycled cheaply numerous times whereas acrylic sheet is more difficult to recycle as it is non-biodegradable products and therefore more expensive to recycle. This is estimated as another restraint for the Acrylic sheet market.

In current scenario, acrylic sheets are used for the purpose of furniture and interior as well as in the automotive industry and hospitals, owing to its high gloss, hard surface, easy to clean and keep maintenance cost to a minimum value. These factors can be act as driver for the Acrylic sheet market in the future.

Acrylic Sheet Market: Segmentation

Acrylic sheet market can be segmented by applications, by types and by sales channel:-

On the basis of types it can be segmented into:

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Continuous Cast Acrylic Sheet

Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet

On the basis of applications it can be segmented into:

Visual Communication & Retail

Furniture & Design

Electronics & Energy

Automotive & Transport

Architecture & Construction

Others

On the basis of sales channel it can be segmented into:

Online Retailer

Supplier

Direct sales

Acrylic Sheet Market: Regional Overview

The Global Acrylic sheet Market can be divided into seven geographical regions such as Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan market is anticipated to grow, owing to increasing infrastructural development and high disposable income. Asia pacific excluding japan is also expected to dominate and hold the prominent market share in the acrylic sheet market. Moreover, the market is also projected to grow in North America followed by Western Europe, owing to increasing demand automotive industries and high standard of living. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa market is estimated to grow with moderate pace in the forecast period, owing to increasing building and construction which in turn, fuel the growth Acrylic sheet market. Latin America and Eastern Europe is expected to grow with moderate CAGR.

Acrylic Sheet Market: Market participants

