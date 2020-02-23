Delivery Management Software Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2028

Delivery Management Software Market: Overview

Transforming business operations and the increasing preferences of customers for online shopping are driving the global delivery management software market. Delivery management software connects the driver and the back-end office through a single platform. Delivery management software provides all the information required by a driver for the delivery of an item and gives a complete overview of the delivery status to the back-end office. Through delivery management software, companies get complete information about the delivery, improvements in driver efficiency, receive real-time updates and improved tracking of deliveries, among others. Through handheld devices, delivery management software enables the assigning of daily tasks to drivers and provides updates on deliveries, among others. Delivery management software enhances the driver efficiency by providing complete details about the pending delivery and helps avoid late delivery. Delivery management software enables the capturing of the time, date and location of delivery along with reasons for failed delivery. Delivery management software provides real-time updates and data can be directly uploaded to the ERP system, thus providing timely and accurate information needed for reporting and monitoring.

Vendors offer delivery management software with a delivery driver application, admin panel, dispatcher panel, customer tracking application and others. The delivery driver application in delivery management software provides the real-time requests, delivery verification, driver tracking, route optimisation, driver dashboard and other features. The admin panel in the delivery management software includes route optimisation, intelligent dispatch, customer communication, reporting & analytics, real-time tracking and others. The dispatcher panel in the delivery management software includes a dispatch dashboard that aids in the creation & assignment of a task, tracking of the driver, provides notification alerts, etc. The customer tracking application in the delivery management software provides options that include order tracking, real-time updates, service feedback, contact driver and others. Vendors integrate various modules into the delivery management software, i.e. requirement analytics, payment gateways, notification integration, security compliance checks, marketing services, booking integration, support & maintenance and others.

The global delivery management software market is expected to witness double-digit Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of around 14%. Several developments in delivery management software with reference to technology, along with recent developments and innovations, are expected to drive the global delivery management software market during the forecast period.

Download Key Insights Information of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7854

Delivery Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing investments in delivery management, transforming business operations and the growing adoption of SaaS is driving the global delivery management software market. The trend of going paperless and the high adoption of automation are expected to fuel the global delivery management software market. Other features, such as simplified business operations, high returns on investment, engaging customer communication, real-time visibility, improved routing options and others, have a significantly positive impact on the growth of the global delivery management software market.

However, one of the major drawbacks of delivery management software is the failure of the software when a large number of users are logged in at the same time, and this is hampering the market growth. Moreover, poor network availability in remote areas affects real-time monitoring, and is one of the major drawbacks of the global delivery management software market. However, vendors are highly focused on the improvement of delivery management software and are expected to overcome these challenges by the end of the forecast period.

Delivery Management Software Market: Segmentation

Delivery Management Software Market by End User:

Based on end user, the delivery management software market can be segmented into courier & postal, retail, food delivery and others.

Delivery Management Software Market by Module:

Based on the module, the delivery management software market can be segmented into driver application, customer application, admin application and dispatcher.

Delivery Management Software Market by Deployment:

Based on deployment, the delivery management software market can be segmented into on-premise and SaaS-based.

Delivery Management Software Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the delivery management software market are Touch Systems Ltd., FarEye, Snappylead LLC, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, GetSwift Limited, Microlise, Trackin, ORDERLORD and others.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7854