Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

Dehydration, in general, is a body condition where there is deficit of water in the human body that is accompanied with disruption of metabolic processes taking place inside the body. Water forms an essential component of the human body constituting 75% of the body weight. Majority of this water proportion is found within the cells i.e. intracellular space and the rest of water is present in extracellular space. When the amount of water loss from the body due to high intensity exercise, disease or high environmental temperature exceeds the amount of free water intake by the body, dehydration occurs. The amount of water in the body is dynamic and keeps changing with routinely body functions including breathing, sweating, urinating or bowel movement. In order to prevent excessive water loss and dehydration, one must increase its fluid intake to replace excessive fluid loss caused due to diarrhea, vomiting or increased urination. Dehydration can broadly categorized as mild dehydration or severe dehydration. Symptoms of early or mild dehydration incorporates thirst, headache, dizziness, dry eyes, dry mouth, tiredness, dark yellow colored urine, flushed face, dry skin and others. Whereas, on the other hand, symptoms for moderate – severe dehydration includes sunken eyes, low blood pressure, lethargy, rapid heartbeat, feeling confused and others. Dehydration has proved to be dangerous condition especially for young children and older adults. The most common causes for excessive water loss leading to dehydration are diarrhea, vomiting, sweat, diabetes, burns, inability to drink fluids or intense nausea. Out of these, diarrhea and vomiting are the common cause of dehydration in young children. Excessive dehydration could also result in death of the person suffering from dehydration. In order to diagnose a dehydration condition in the body, a doctor runs blood tests and urinalysis. It can be treated by replacing the lost fluids and electrolytes with more enriched electrolytes and the treatment approach is dependent on age of the patient, severity of dehydration and the causative agents behind it.

Dehydration monitoring systems have vast application in disease diagnosis, drug abuse detection, as well as in athletic performance optimization which increases the demand for dehydration monitoring systems and fuel the growth of dehydration monitoring systems market. These devices are majorly incorporated with standalone sensor systems that measures dehydration in young children and elderly. Dehydration monitoring systems are available in different product types including mobile devices or wearable hydration monitoring devices to detect the level of dehydration in one’s body. These devices have embedded sensor systems such as optical sensor systems, biomedical sensors, and wireless chemical sensors that would indicate the level of dehydration via green or red LED array installed in them. The dehydration devices have inbuilt smart characteristics of which the most common is alarm sound that rings when critical situation is discovered. Dehydration monitoring systems are capable of extreme performance and give accurate results irrespective of surroundings i.e. humid environment. Many of these devices found large applications in diagnosing various diseases and optimizing the athlete performance and thus contribute majorly to the revenue generation in dehydration monitoring systems market. These dehydration monitoring systems are broadly used to detect drug abuse and thus registers a wholesome share in applications segment of dehydration monitoring systems market. Dehydration monitoring systems market on the other hand is gaining profit due to technological advancements associated with designing of device. These devices contain distinct sensors that are intended to measure the skin temperature as well as 3 or 4 chemicals present in human sweat in order to detect changes in human physiology to decide whether it is a dehydrated condition or not. Recently, a first wearable hydration monitor system called LVL Kickstarter has been designed which enables to perform multiple functions at a time such as real time hydration notifications, sweat rate measurements, wrist based heart rates, smart alarm, mood inputs and others. Such technological innovations tend to propel the growth of dehydration monitoring systems market across the globe due to rising inclination of people towards smart choices to maintain health. These devices measure glucose levels, lactic acid levels in order to determine hydration level and offers an affordable and handy dehydration detection platform. This is further anticipated to drive the demand for dehydration monitoring systems and thereby increasing revenue generation in dehydration monitoring systems market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4927

Dehydration Monitoring Systems: Market Dynamics

Shifting trend of individuals towards smart health choices and fitness, availability of smart and cost effective dehydration monitoring device in the market, and availability of wide range of dehydration monitoring systems in distinct forms and colors is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of dehydration monitoring systems market. Rising demand for non-invasive dehydration monitoring system from the consumer end is another factor propelling the growth of dehydration monitoring systems market. Also, rise in demand for dehydration monitoring systems in the disease diagnosis, and growing geriatric population with high susceptance to dehydration is further expected to drive the growth of dehydration monitoring systems market. However, lack of awareness among people for smart devices is restraining the growth of dehydration monitoring systems market.

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market: Segmentation

The global dehydration monitoring systems market is segmented by product type, application type, and distribution channel:

Segmentation by Product Type

Mobile Devices Wireless Chemical Sensors Biomedical Sensors Optical Sensor Systems

Wearable devices Wrist Bands Head Bands Adhesive Chest Patch



Segmentation by Application Type

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Abuse Detection

Athletic Performance Optimization

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Type

Retail Outlets

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Sales

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market: Overview

Based on product type, dehydration monitoring systems are categorized as mobile devices or wearable devices. Out of these, wearable dehydration monitors dominate in the dehydration monitoring systems market on the account of being manageable and cost effective device.

On the basis of applications, dehydration monitoring systems found major applications in disease diagnosis majorly dehydration and diabetes. Increase in number of diabetic patients and rising death rates of young children due to dehydration are some of the factors driving the application of dehydration monitoring systems in disease diagnosis, thereby dominating the dehydration monitoring systems market in application segment. However, the devices have significant applications in optimizing athletic performance and accounts for a significant market share in global dehydration monitoring systems market.

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global dehydration monitoring systems market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. U.S. in North America is expected to hold largest shares in the global dehydration monitoring systems market primarily due to rising healthcare expenditure, shifting trend towards personal health monitors and increasing acceptance of dehydration monitoring devices by the individuals in the region. However, Europe is the second dominating region in global dehydration monitoring systems market worldwide and APAC is anticipated to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period.

Request to View TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4927

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global Dehydration Monitoring Systems market are Kenzen, Inc., Nix, Inc., BSX Technologies, Bitome Inc., EchoLabs, and others