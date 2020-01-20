Dehydrated Fruits And Vegetable Market Market Outlook 2019, Price Trends, Size Estimation, Industry Latest News, Sales, Research Report Analysis and Global Share and Consumption by Forecast to 2023

The market is expected to earn revenues worth USD 38.06 through the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 while achieving a CAGR of 7.95 percent approximately. The development of the market for dehydrated fruits & vegetables is accredited to several factors.

Market Definition:

The dehydrated fruits & vegetable market is poised to expand at a moderate, yet healthy CAGR of 7.95% during the review period from 2017 to 2023. Predicted to reach a market value of USD 38 Bn by the end of 2023 from USD 22.34 Bn in 2016, the market is on track to witness considerable growth. Dehydrated fruits and vegetables have many applications and benefits which are expected to drive the market, according to Market Research Future (MRFR). The new report by MRFR records various highly useful facts and figures pertinent to the market’s growth.

Market Scenario:

Dehydrated fruits and vegetables have their moisture content removed which gives them a longer shelf life and depending on the drying process; they retain a majority of their nutrients. As a result, dehydrated fruits and vegetables have a number of applications in various end-use industries. In nutraceutical products, manufacturers are increasingly using dehydrated fruit powders to achieve various effects. Moreover, due to the rise of health consciousness, the demand for superfruit products including superfruit powder is expected influence growth of the global dehydrated fruit and vegetable market during the assessment period. Rapid urbanization as well has improved the consumption of instant beverages where dehydrated fruit powers are used.

Global climate change has been affecting agro-climatic conditions. This leads to fluctuation in crop yield and prices of fruit and vegetables, thus impeding market growth. However, innovative packaging of dehydrated fruits and vegetables combined with the growing demand for clean label products is expected to open up the market to the potential for growth down the line.

Key Players:

Kanegrade Limited, DMH Ingredients, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Baobab Foods, LLC, Paradise Fruits Solutions Gmbh & Co., Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, FutureCeuticals, Inc., Activz LLC, NutraDry, and Milne MicroDried are among the key market competitors that have been included in the analysis of the global dehydrated fruits and vegetables market.

Market Segmentation:

MRFR’s segmental review of the global Dehydrated Fruits And Vegetable Market has been determined on the basis of type, form, and region. Types of dehydrated fruits and vegetables have been segmented into vegetables and fruits. The fruits segment has captured the lion’s share of the market and is sub-segmented into cherries, apples, bananas, apricots, pineapple, and others. The vegetable segment which is sub-segmented into mushrooms, tomato, garlic, onions, and others is expected to grow at the highest pace during the assessment period.

Forms of dehydrated fruits and vegetables have been segmented into powder, granules, and others, The power segment due to growing applications, and high demand is expected to dominate the market with the larger share. The granules segment will grow at a moderate rate.

Regional Analysis:

The market for dehydrated fruits and vegetables is segmented into regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North American region is anticipated to maintain its control through the forecast period. The North American region is likely to achieve USD 12.32 billion in revenue by the end of 2023 while expanding with a CAGR of 7.69 percent during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Development of the North American region is estimated to be motivated by several factors, one of which is the escalating growth of technological advancements in the dehydrated fruits and vegetables market in the North American region. Furthermore, the existence of key manufacturers in the North American region is expected to be one of the chief drivers for market growth. However, the Asia Pacific region is also estimated to increase at an accelerated pace during the forecast period.