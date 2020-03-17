Degenerative Intervertebral-Disc Disease Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Degenerative intervertebral-disc disease is characterized by degeneration of one or more disc in the vertebrae. The function of the intervertebral disc is to provide the cushioning between vertebrae.

It has been observed that intervertebral discs of the lumbar region are mostly affected. Based on the location, degeneration of the intervertebral disc can cause chronic pain which can worsen during bending, twisting, sitting, and lifting objects.

According to the National Institute of Health, the incidence of degenerative intervertebral disc disease is found to be 5% of the population of the developed countries, each year. Bone Therapeutics Inc. is in the process of developing ALLOB as a cell therapy, for the treatment of degenerative intervertebral-disc disease.

Further, Samumed LLC is also in the process of developing SM04690 as a Wnt signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of degenerative intervertebral-disc disease. Some of the companies involved in the pipeline of degenerative intervertebral-disc disease include DiscGenics Inc., Predictive Therapeutics Inc. among others.

