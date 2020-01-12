Defoamers Market Key Players(Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., KCC Basildon & Elementis PLC) Global Analysis and Forecast Overview by 2024

Growth in end-user industries is one of the key drivers for the defoamers market. This is reflected by the increasing demand for defoamers in projects aimed at the treatment of wastewater and the production of paints and coatings, paper and pulp, and food and beverages.

Foam, also known as bubbles in the liquid phase, is generally produced as a by-product during chemical reactions and manufacturing of several chemicals. A defoamer is a chemical additive that diminishes and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids.

Some of the major players operating in the global defoamers market are Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., KCC Basildon, Elementis PLC, Dow Corning Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Wacker Chemie AG, and Bluestar Silicones.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into oil-based, water-based, and silicone-based defoamers. Of all these varieties, silicone-based defoamers are the most commonly used anti-foam agents in a myriad of industrial applications, such as the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, refining of petroleum feedstock, fabrication of metals, and production of paints and coatings.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

