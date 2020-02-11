Deep Learning Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Signal Recognition, Data Mining, Others), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Law, Agriculture, Others)

Global Deep Learning Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Deep Learning Market was valued at USD 3.02 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.64 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 41.5% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Deep Learning?

Deep learning can be defined as a machine learning technique that teaches computers to learn by example. Deep learning is the chief technology behind driverless cars, enabling them to recognize a stop sign or to distinguish a pedestrian from an object. Deep learning is also a key technology in voice control for consumer devices like phones, tablets, TVs, and hands-free speakers. In deep learning, a computer model learns to perform classification tasks directly from images, text, or sound. This technology has the potential to achieve high accuracy.

Global Deep Learning Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

With the increasing adoption of cloud-based technology, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in customer-centric services, as well as the opportunities of deep learning in big data analytics, are boosting the growth of the global Deep Learning market. Factors such as lack of technical expertise and the absence of standards and protocols are restraining the growth of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Deep Learning Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Global Deep Learning Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Deep Learning Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Sensory Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Deep Learning Market, By Offering

• Hardware

o Processor

o Memory

o Network

• Services

o Installation

o Training

o Support & Maintenance

• Software

o Solution (Software Framework/SDK)

o Platform/API

Global Deep Learning Market, By Application

• Signal Recognition

• Data Mining

• Image Recognition

• Others

Global Deep Learning Market, By End-User Industry

• Automotive

• Law

• Agriculture

• Retail

• Marketing

• Security

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Human Resources

Global Deep Learning Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World