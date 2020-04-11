Deep Brain Stimulation Market: Overview, Industry Analysis, Global Trends, Growth Projections, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trends Analysis

Deep brain stimulation market is expected to be around 3.2 billion by 2025. Rising number of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and increased awareness about neurological disorders is driving the market globally. DBS can be used to treat various neurological disorders such as dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, Tourette syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorders, and chronic pain. According to WHO, neurological disorders category contributes to 2% of global burden of diseases. DBS also has major applications in controlling movement disorders. After Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder. However, the high cost of the devices and risk of infection at the stimulator site are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Parkinson’s disease segment is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. Deep brain stimulation is most commonly used to treat Parkinson’s disease which is one of the most common neurological disorders. Due to its benefits in tracking short term symptom fluctuations, DBS offers great value in treating Parkinson’s disease. Obsessive compulsive disorder and dystonia segments are the next largest segments after Parkinson’s disease. DBS aids in enhancing the quality of life by improving motor symptoms in patients. Deep brain stimulation has wide applications in pain management.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America dominated the global deep brain stimulation market in 2016, due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure along with favorable reimbursement policies. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. Increased disposable income and improved healthcare expenditure in emerging economies such as India and China will drive the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis

Medtronic Plc, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, EnteroMedics, Cyberonics, Zynex and Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA are the major companies operating in the global deep brain stimulation market.

Acquisition is one of the key strategies adopted by the major players in DBS market. For instance, Medtronic acquired Sapiens Steering Brain Stimulation to extend its product portfolio in the deep brain stimulation market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing cases of different neurological disorders, rise in age related neurological disorders, rapidly growing elderly population, and increased awareness about the availability of different treatments for neurological disorders propose significant opportunities for the growth of DBS market globally. Further, technological advancements to improve the functionality of these devices will boost the acceptance of these devices rapidly on a global level. The rising acceptance of these devices over drugs that may lead to side effects is another indicator of rising opportunities for market growth.

Deep Brain Stimulation Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Dystonia

Depression

Others

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

