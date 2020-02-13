Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2024

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the implantation of a medical device called a neurostimulator (sometimes referred to as a ‘brain pacemaker’), which sends electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain (brain nuclei) for the treatment of movement and neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS in select brain regions has provided therapeutic benefits for otherwise-treatment-resistant disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression and obsessivecompulsive disorder (OCD). Despite the long history of DBS, its underlying principles and mechanisms are still not clear. DBS directly changes brain activity in a controlled manner, its effects are reversible (unlike those of lesioning techniques), and it is one of only a few neurosurgical methods that allow blinded studies.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 51% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 30%. China, Japan is also important sales regions for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices.

Deep Brain Stimulation Device market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59.6% of revenue share in 2016. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18.3% in 2016.

Through the above research we tend to believe that Medtronic is the most important player in the market and it will occupy a major share of the market with about 70%. The competition will become more intense, companies will play more and more attention to developing regions in the future. Most DBS systems have received CE mark in Europe and then received approval in the US. Frequent approvals by regulatory services boost the market growth. The rise in the number of products seeking approval may help the market grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

