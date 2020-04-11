Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Projections, SWOT & Risk Analysis with Forecast by 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

A dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) is a type of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system that consists of two parallel systems: a dedicated system for delivering outdoor air ventilation that handles both the latent and sensible loads of conditioning the ventilation air, and a parallel system to handle the (mostly sensible heat) loads generated by indoor/process sources and those that pass through the building enclosure.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS).

This report presents the worldwide Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Johnson Controls

United Technologies

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Daikin

Nortek

Ingersoll Rand

Mitsubishi Electric

LG Electronics

SEMCO

Samsung Electronics

Rupp Air Management Systems

Addison

Desert Aire LLC

Desiccant Rotors International, Inc. (DRI)

Ventacity Systems Inc

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Breakdown Data by Type

Cooling Capacity Less than 20 Ton

Cooling Capacity 2040 Ton

Cooling Capacity 4060 Ton

Cooling Capacity Greater than 60 Ton

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

