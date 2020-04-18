Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Products Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2026 | Hill-Rom Company, Inc., Graham-Field Health Products Inc.

Decubitus ulcers are also known as bed sores or pressure sores. Decubitus ulcers are open wounds on skin covering bony area of the body and are caused due to constant and unrelieved pressure due to lack of mobility and blood circulation. It can also be caused by friction between skin and another surface, excessive moisture caused due to perspiration and urinary or fecal incontinence. Bed sores can occur on any part of the body, though hips, knees, elbows, ankles, buttocks and shoulder blades are the common sites. People who feel difficulty in moving or changing their position and are lying in bed for extended periods are at high risk of developing bed sores. Treatment options for decubitus ulcer vary from medication to surgical procedures and various therapies depending on the severity of ulcers. In medication usually, antibacterial drugs and analgesics are given to treat infections and relieve pain. Surgical procedure involves the removal of dead tissues by a process called debridement. A range of cushions and therapeutic mattresses can be used to relieve pressure on vulnerable parts of the body. Air fluidized beds, alternating air pressure mattresses, low air loss beds and foam mattresses are some major types of therapeutic beds and mattresses which are useful in treating decubitus ulcer. These products are in greater demand owing to advantages associated with these therapeutic beds and mattresses.

Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Aging population has been identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. The market for decubitus ulcer treatment products is also witnessing the introduction of innovative mattresses and beds for treatment. Shift in trends towards home based care is also driving the demand for such durable products.

Request Sample Report @ www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1438

Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Products Market: Segmentation

Decubitus ulcer treatment products market is classified on the basis of decubitus ulcer stage, distribution channel and geography.

Based on the depth of soft tissue damage, the global decubitus ulcer treatment products market is segmented into the following:

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

Based on the distribution channel, the global decubitus ulcer treatment products market is segmented into following:

Hospitals Clinics

Public Hospitals

Private Clinics

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

E-commerce

Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Products Market: Overview

The market for decubitus ulcer treatment products is growing worldwide under the impact of factors such as aging population, product innovation and rising awareness regarding therapeutic mattresses. As people age, they tend to develop various diseases and thus become immovable and spend a prolonged time lying in bed which results in formation of bed sores.

Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Products Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America and Europe are the largest markets for decubitus ulcer treatment products. In these regions market is primarily driven by product innovation and growing trends towards the home based care. Well established healthcare infrastructure is also an important reason for the market growth in these regions. Emerging economies of India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa are expected to play a key role in driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions. These markets are experiencing an increased penetration by companies operating in this market.

Request to View TOC @ www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1438

Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Products Market: Key Players

Some of the major players engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of various decubitus ulcer treatment products around the globe are Hill-Rom Company, Inc., Graham-Field Health Products Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Inc., James Consolidated, ROHO, Inc., Gaymar Industries, Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. and Spenco Medical Corp