Decorative Wall Tiles Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Decorative Wall Tile is a manufactured piece of hard-wearing material such asceramic, stone, metal, or even glass, generally used for decorating wall. Alternatively, tile can sometimes refer to similar units made from lightweight materials such as perlite, wood, and mineral wool.

The production of decorative wall tile distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Asia (Excluding China). China is the largest production region of wall tiles in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 40% the global market in 2015.

The global 2011-2016 decorative wall tiles average price is about 7.59 USD/Sqm in 2011 and 7.12 USD/Sqm in 2016. A key variable in the performance of medical tapes producers is raw material costs.

According to this study, over the next five years the Decorative Wall Tiles market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28200 million by 2024, from US$ 24300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Decorative Wall Tiles business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Decorative Wall Tiles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Decorative Wall Tiles value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Ceramic Wall Tiles

Vinyl Wall Tiles

Stone Wall Tiles

Other

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mohaw

RAK Ceramics

SCG

Gruppo Concorde

Guangdong Dongpeng

Marco Polo

Pamesa

Iris Ceramica

Kajaria

Grupo Lamosa

florim

Portobello

Panaria

Jinduo

Crossville

Casalgrande Padana

Rovese

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Decorative Wall Tiles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Decorative Wall Tiles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Decorative Wall Tiles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Decorative Wall Tiles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Decorative Wall Tiles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

