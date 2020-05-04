Decorative Wall Tiles Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Decorative Wall Tile is a manufactured piece of hard-wearing material such asceramic, stone, metal, or even glass, generally used for decorating wall. Alternatively, tile can sometimes refer to similar units made from lightweight materials such as perlite, wood, and mineral wool.
The production of decorative wall tile distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Asia (Excluding China). China is the largest production region of wall tiles in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 40% the global market in 2015.
The global 2011-2016 decorative wall tiles average price is about 7.59 USD/Sqm in 2011 and 7.12 USD/Sqm in 2016. A key variable in the performance of medical tapes producers is raw material costs.
According to this study, over the next five years the Decorative Wall Tiles market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28200 million by 2024, from US$ 24300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Decorative Wall Tiles business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Decorative Wall Tiles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Decorative Wall Tiles value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Ceramic Wall Tiles
Vinyl Wall Tiles
Stone Wall Tiles
Other
Segmentation by application:
Residential
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Mohaw
RAK Ceramics
SCG
Gruppo Concorde
Guangdong Dongpeng
Marco Polo
Pamesa
Iris Ceramica
Kajaria
Grupo Lamosa
florim
Portobello
Panaria
Jinduo
Crossville
Casalgrande Padana
Rovese
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Decorative Wall Tiles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Decorative Wall Tiles market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Decorative Wall Tiles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Decorative Wall Tiles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Decorative Wall Tiles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Decorative Wall Tiles by Players
Chapter Four: Decorative Wall Tiles by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Decorative Wall Tiles Market Forecast
