Decorative Films & Foils Market 2018-2026 | Market Insights, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share

Decorative Films and Foils Market: Report Description

This PMR study on the decorative films and foils market offers an eight-year forecast for the global decorative films and foils market between 2018 and 2026. The decorative films and foils market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration 2018 to 2026. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) for the decorative films and foils market study has been represented from 2018 to 2026. This decorative films and foils market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain and pricing chain analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global decorative films and foils market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2018 and 2026, in terms of value. Growing well drilling activity in the oil and gas industry and reasonable cost of operations are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of decorative films and foils in the global market.

A decorative film is a thin laminate film, having a clear or colored pattern, which can be applied on the exterior or interior surfaces of substrate materials. A decorative foil is an impregnated paper product consisting of a paper base, which is printed with the rotogravure system and laminated with polymer resin materials such as PET.

The Persistence Market Research report on decorative films and foils carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as material type, application, end use and region. This decorative films and foils market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. The report begins with market definitions, which are followed by market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section of the decorative films and foils report covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

The decorative films and foils report begins with a market introduction, which defines the market taxonomy and product definitions with respect to the global decorative films and foils market assessment. In the next section, the decorative films and foils report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors and industry factors affecting the decorative films and foils market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the decorative films and foils report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global decorative films and foils market.

Subsequent sections of the decorative films and foils report provide value (US$) and volume (Sales in Million sq. meter) projections for the decorative films and foils market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global decorative films and foils market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study.

All the above sections evaluate the present decorative films and foils market scenario and growth prospects in the global decorative films and foils market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the decorative films and foils market and identify the right opportunities available.

Another key feature of this decorative films and foils report is the analysis of all key segments in the decorative films and foils market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the decorative films and foils market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth and installation of decorative films and foils across concerned regions, Persistence Market Research has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the decorative films and foils report, a competitive landscape of the decorative films and foils market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the decorative films and foils market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes decorative films and foils manufacturers. This section in the decorative films and foils market report is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the decorative films and foils market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include LG Hausys, Ltd., Renolit , Klockner Pentaplast Group, Omnova Solutions, Avery Denisson Corporation, Peiyu Plastic Corporation, Mondoplastico S.p.A, AVI Global Plast Pvt. Ltd, Ergis Group, Macro Plastic Sdn. Bhd, Jindal Group, Foleinwerk Wolfen GmbH and Amcor International.

