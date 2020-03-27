Decorated Apparel Market 2019 Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecast Till 2025

Decision Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Global Decorated Apparel Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2025“report to their offering.
Decorated Apparel is the use of embroidery and screen printing to decorate the clothes, the clothes look more beautiful and generous. It mainly include customized design services for decorative apparel and related products.
The first main kind is Embroidery, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 44.70% in 2018.
In 2018, the global Decorated Apparel market size was 1970.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3811.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.
Another main kind is Screen printing, for many companies, Screen Printing is attractive because of the market consumption. The Screen Printing share the rest 33.32% market share in 2018.
Dye Sublimation, Direct to Garment Printing and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 7.33% in 2018 together.
Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Decorated Apparel market are Hanesbrands, SHERRY, EmbroidMe, Vantage, Sharprint, Advance Printwear, ScreenWorks, Target Decorative Apparel, WS&Company, MV Sport, Yunnan Mimori Dress, Lynka, TR McTaggart and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 34% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.
This report focuses on the global Decorated Apparel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Decorated Apparel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hanesbrands
SHERRY
EmbroidMe
Vantage
Sharprint
Advance Printwear
ScreenWorks
Target Decorative Apparel
WS&Company
MV Sport
Yunnan Mimori Dress
Lynka
TR McTaggart
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Embroidery
Screen Printing
Dye Sublimation
Direct to Garment Printing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Men
Women
Children
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Decorated Apparel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Decorated Apparel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Decorated Apparel are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
