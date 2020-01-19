“Decoding the AI Ecosystem for Telecoms: Value Chain, Players and Telco Opportunities”, a global outlook report by GlobalData, lays out the key artificial intelligence (AI) definitions and underlying technologies, decodes the AI ecosystem & value chain, and summarizes the service use cases that can be harnessed by telcos to transform & produce value.

The report also provides a number of AI value chain positioning options that telcos can consider/assess to drive new revenue streams. It also offers case studies of telcos’ AI implementations in specific network, operations, products, and customer interaction use cases. It analyzes the partnerships involved & the key benefits produced.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will drive automation and efficiency and power the fourth industrial revolution. Telcos are lining up to harness AI in order to drive digital transformation, efficiency & innovation.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2285774

The report is structured as follows –

– Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context; an overview of the key AI definitions, technologies, and adoption drivers and inhibitors for telcos. It also discusses national AI strategies, regulations, and security considerations.

– Section 2: Telecoms AI Ecosystem; a digest of the telecoms AI use cases, an analysis of the AI value chain and an overview of the AI ecosystem players’ map. This section also gives and explains a number of AI value chain positioning possibilities for telecom operators to help them yield new revenue streams.

– Section 3: Case Studies; provides three telecom operators’ AI implementation case studies analyzing the drivers of such moves, the partnerships involved and the deployment models.

– Section 4: Findings and recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to help them harness the benefits of AI and drive new revenue streams.

Scope

– AI implementation is crucial in driving telcos’ service innovation, improving business agility, and powering 5G & IoT.

– A number of telcos have already started implementing AI through, for instance, partnerships with vendors and start-ups, JVs, M&As, or through in-house development.

– Beyond using AI for their own operational, product & customer interactions transformation, telcos can also yield new revenue streams from the AI opportunity by playing a role in the AI value chain.

Reasons to buy

– This global outlook report provides an extensive examination of the AI ecosystem to help telecom operators harness the technology and related business model levers required for telcos’ internal transformation and to help them capture new revenue streams in the AI value chain.

– The report objective is to help inform global industry executives’ decision-making process on the required AI implementation, service and commercial positioning strategies.

– Three case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights into telecom operators’ AI implementations; this will help industry executives understand the drivers and benefits AI can create for them as well as the business & partnership models telcos can adopt to get access and deploy AI capabilities.

– The report maps the AI ecosystem players’ landscape, specifying the players’ role in the AI value chain. It also provides a number of value chain positioning options to be considered and assessed by telcos in order for them to play an active role in the AI space and monetize the arising opportunity.

– With ten exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help them understand and determine the adequate evolution moves for their AI strategies.

Major Companies Mentioned:

AWS

Intel

Salesforce

IBM

Baidu

South Korea Telecom

Alibaba

Qualcomm

Tech Mahindra

Microsoft

Apple

Cisco

Google Microsoft

DialogFlow

Magic Leap

SAP

MindMield

Amazon

Oracle

SoundHound

Telefonica

Amdocs

VMWARE

Softbank

Ericsson

zestfinance

AT&T

Netcracker

Tupl

Verizon

QlikView

Clarifai

T-Mobile

Huawei

Affirm

NBN

Nokia

Sensetime

Swisscom

Infosys

Orange Business Services

nVIDIA

Wipro

China Telecom

Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2285774

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.