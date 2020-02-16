Global Decision Support Platform Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Decision Support Platform Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Decision Support Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Decision Support Platform market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

A decision support system (DSS) is an information system that supports business or organizational decision-making activities.

This study considers the Decision Support Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud based

On premise

Segmentation by application:

Large Enterprise

SMB

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP

Qlik

Information Builders

Parmenides

TIBCO Software

Riskturn

Paramount Decisions

Lumina Decision Systems

Ideyeah Solutions

GoldSim Technology Group

1000Minds

Tribium Software

Palisade

Banxia Software

CampaignGO

Defense Group

Dataland Software

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Decision Support Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Decision Support Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Decision Support Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Decision Support Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Decision Support Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

