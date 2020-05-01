Decanter Centrifuge Market Growing Opportunities with Future Vision and Outlook to 2024- Alfa Laval(SE), GEA(DE), ANDRITZ GROUP(AT), Flottweg SE(DE), IHI(JP), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha(JP), Pieralisi(IT), US Centrifuge Systems(US), Hiller(DE), Vitone Eco(IT) and Others

Decanter Centrifuge is a highly efficient centrifugal separation device, which employs a high rotational speed to separate, clarify, or classify solid materials from liquids in slurry. It plays an important role in petrochemical industry, wastewater treatment, chemical, oil and food processing industries.

The decanter centrifuge has developed maturely and the key manufacturers are mainly from Europe USA and Japan. Also the high-end products are from these regions. China is also an important producer, but the products are some low-end products, and the critical component has to import from USA Germany and Japan.

There are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, western European and Japan.

Giant manufacturers distribute worldwide. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Alfa Laval and GEA, both have perfect products.

Leading Decanter Centrifuge Market Players

Alfa Laval(SE)

GEA(DE)

ANDRITZ GROUP(AT)

Flottweg SE(DE)

IHI(JP)

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha(JP)

Pieralisi(IT)

US Centrifuge Systems(US)

Hiller(DE)

Vitone Eco(IT)

Sanborn Technologies(US)

POLAT MAKINA(TR)

Tomoe Engineering(JP)

Centrisys(US)

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies(TR)

GTech Bellmor(NZ)

ROUSSELET ROBATEL(FR)

TEMA Systems Inc(DE)

Thomas Broadbent & Sons(UK)

SIEBTECHNIK GMBH(DE)

Swaco(US)

Ashbrook Simon-Hartley(US)

Drycake(US)

Kemtron Separation Technologies(US)

Pennwalt(IN)

Noxon(SE)

Hutchison Hayes Separation(US)

Green Water Separation Equipment(CN)

Haishen Machinery & Electric(CN)

Hebei GN Solids Control (CN)

SCI(CN)

Nanjing Zhongchuan(CN)

Wuxi Zhongda Centrifugal Machinery (CN)

Hudad Centrifuge(CN)

HengRui pharmaceutical machinery (CN)

Chengdu Tianbao Heavy Industry(CN)

KOSUN(CN)

Juneng Group(CN)

Xi’an Brightway Energy(CN)

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Decanter Centrifuge consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Decanter Centrifuge market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Decanter Centrifuge manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Decanter Centrifuge with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Decanter Centrifuge submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Decanter Centrifuge value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Type I

Type II

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food processing Industry

Chemical Industry

Oil Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Beneficiation Industry

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

