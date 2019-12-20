Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Dead Burn Magnesia (DBM) is the main raw material for basic refractory products and is widely used in the production of shaped and amorphous refractories.

The Global DBM market size was 1537.95 million USD in 2018 and it will be 1658.43 million USD in 2025, with a Growth Rate of 3.13% from 2018 to 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1763.1 million by 2024, from US$ 1551.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

RHI-Magnesita

Ube Material Industries

Magnezit Group

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas Magnesite Works

SMZ Jelsava

Baymag

Nedmag Industries

Industrias Penoles

Grecian Magnesite

Dashiqiao Huamei Group

Haicheng Houying Group

Jiachen Group

Haicheng Huayu Group

Qinghua Refractory Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Market Segment by Type, covers

0.90 Grade

0.95 Grade

0.97 Grade

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Steel Industry

Cement Industry

Non-ferrous Metal Industry

Glass Industry

Other

