Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

Dead Burn Magnesia (DBM) is the main raw material for basic refractory products and is widely used in the production of shaped and amorphous refractories.
The Global DBM market size was 1537.95 million USD in 2018 and it will be 1658.43 million USD in 2025, with a Growth Rate of 3.13% from 2018 to 2025.
According to this study, over the next five years the Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1763.1 million by 2024, from US$ 1551.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
RHI-Magnesita
Ube Material Industries
Magnezit Group
Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
Kumas Magnesite Works
SMZ Jelsava
Baymag
Nedmag Industries
Industrias Penoles
Grecian Magnesite
Dashiqiao Huamei Group
Haicheng Houying Group
Jiachen Group
Haicheng Huayu Group
Qinghua Refractory Group
Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
Market Segment by Type, covers
0.90 Grade
0.95 Grade
0.97 Grade
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Steel Industry
Cement Industry
Non-ferrous Metal Industry
Glass Industry
Other
