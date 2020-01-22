DDoS Protection Market Thriving Growth with CAGR of 22.81%

A new market study, titled “Global DDoS Protection Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global ddos protection market to grow from USD 868.3 million in 2016 to USD 3658.71 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.81%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

The Distributed Denial of Service attack (DDoS) protection market refers to all the measures taken to identify, manage, migrate and mitigate DDoS attacks. DDoS attacks generally render a computer resource unavailable or inaccessible for a significant period of time. The main motive of such kind of organized and targeted attacks is to make the critical resource unavailable that can cause significant downtime. Such kind of attacks disrupts normal business operations by degrading application and website performance and availability and can sometimes even force them offline completely.

The major forces driving the growth of the ddos protection market include the increasing cases and sophistication of ddos attacks and need to detect and mitigate ddos floods. Moreover, introduction of low cost cloud and hybrid solutions and stringent government regulations to deploy it security are also some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However limited provide to detect & filter traffic, and complexity in delivering on demand coverage may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the cloud security for ddos protection, and increasing demand of integrated security solutions. The possible challenges for the market growth are ever evolving nature of ddos attacks, and lack of expertise and situational awareness. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global ddos protection market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global ddos protection market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of ddos protection market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the ddos protection market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of ddos protection market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

The ddos protection market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global ddos protection market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the ddos protection market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

– Evaluate the key vendors in the ddos protection market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

– Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the ddos protection market.



