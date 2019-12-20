DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator, Al2O3 or AlN onto which pure copper metal is attached by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thus tightly and firmly joined to the ceramic. This report studies the DBC ceramic substrate, including the AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate and Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate.

The global DBC Ceramic Substrate market size will reach US$ 343.7 million by 2024, from US$ 171.3 million in 2018. In terms of the volume, the global DBC Ceramic Substrate consumption was 221,000 square meters in 2018 and will reach 465,000 square meters in 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the DBC Ceramic Substrate market will register a 10.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 275.3 million by 2024, from US$ 183.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in DBC Ceramic Substrate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DBC Ceramic Substrate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the DBC Ceramic Substrate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rogers/Curamik

NGK Electronics Devices

KCC

Heraeus Electronics

Tong Hsing

Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe)

Nanjing Zhongjiang

Remtec

Zibo Linzi Yinhe

Stellar Industries Corp

IXYS Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate

Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Home Appliances and CPV

Aerospace and Others

