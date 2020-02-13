Date Palm Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2018 – 2026

The XploreMR report on global date palm market analyzes opportunities in the market and presents updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global date palm market over the forecast period, 2018–2026.

This report, provides forecast and analysis of the global date palm market. It provides actual data of 2017 along with estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report includes share of top date palm producing countries in the world, export/import volume and value of fresh and dried date palm of top exporting and importing countries and industry value chain analysis. The report also comprises of macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on date palm for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global date palm market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also includes ongoing trends and market opportunities for date palm producers in the end use industry such as dietary supplements, personal care and cosmetics, food industry and others. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by nature, end use, variety, form and region.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and competition deep dive of companies engaged in the business of date palm. Report comprises of information related to key players in the date palm market, their strategic overview and recent developments in their business areas. The report also includes types and forms of date palm offered by key players across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

The date palm market is segmented on the basis of nature, variety, end use, form and region. On the basis of nature, the global date palm market is segmented into, organic and conventional. Currently, demand for organic food is trending in the global market as consumers are making themselves aware of the healthy ways of living. Constant checks on the certification of organic products and the use of composed manure have surged the demand for organic products in the global market. Consumers prefer organic products due to the multi-nutrient profile accompanied by the absence of toxic chemicals and pesticides and owing to this, the demand for organic dates is also increasing in the global date palm market. On the basis of variety, the global date palm market is segmented into Deglet Noor, Medjool, Barhi, Zahidi, and others. In addition, the breakdown by variety is presented at a regional basis as per the varieties of date palm mostly consumed in the regions analyzed. Primarily in the global market, in terms of revenue contribution, Deglet Noor, Medjool, and Barhi accounts for a majority of share. On the basis of end use, the global date palm market is segmented on the basis of household use, foodservice, dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics, and food industry. Furthermore, food industry is sub-segmented into bakery & desserts, confectionery, functional food & nutritional bars, and others. For instance, the demand for date palm is increasing among dietary supplements and functional food manufacturers as consumers are shifting towards the use of dietary supplements for filling up the nutrient gap in their lifestyle. Dietary supplements prepared from dates are a rich source of minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, fiber, and proteins. These are some of the on-going trends influencing the global date palm market positively, thus, contributing towards the overall market growth. On the basis of form, date palm market is segmented into raw and processed form of dates. Further, processed form of date palm is sub-segmented into paste, dried, purees and syrups.

This report covers market dynamics related to date palm that includes drivers and trends driving each segment and opportunities in date palm market. Report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the date palm market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of date palm producers and recent developments in the date palm space. Company profiles also includes regional presence of date producers and in the regions where the manufacturers offer their products. Date palm market participants includes Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative, Maghadi Dates, Haifa Dattes, SUFFCO, Atul Rajasthan Date Palm Ltd., Natural Delights, Best Food Company LLC, Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc., and Bayara Saudi Arabia Ltd.

The data analysis for global date palm market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of date palm, production data of countries producing date palm across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition, the production of date palm varieties in top producing countries is also tracked and further their import-export in the global market is tracked for understanding consumption in key countries. Furthermore, XploreMR estimated volume data on consumption of date palm for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of date palm. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, per capita consumption, population, consumer preference, and consumption of date palm among end user verticals is scrutinized.

XploreMR then determined the volume consumption of date palm across various regions including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on the basis of internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for date palm. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as production, per capita consumption of date palm, per capita spending on food products, etc. have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of date palm in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for date palm was considered to estimate the market size for top date palm consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global date palm market. To develop the global date palm market forecast, XploreMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global date palm market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global date palm market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global date palm market, XploreMR has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global date palm market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global date palm market. In the final section of the report on the global date palm market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global date palm producers.

