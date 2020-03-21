Datacenter Network Consulting and Integration Service Market Driven by Steady Growth of Major End Users

The global datacenter network consulting and integration service market is likely to flourish in the near future due to steady growth of crucial end use verticals and the rising complexity required in data center network design. Datacenter network consulting and integration services have become ever more important for the data center sector in recent years due to the rising complexity in network design in data centers and the rapid ongoing evolution of several key end use sectors, which has led to rising demand for network enhancements.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global datacenter network consulting and integration services market was valued at US$2.2 bn in 2017. Exhibiting a strong 7.9% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period, the market is likely to rise to a value of US$3.2 bn.

Rising demand from end use sectors such as BFSI and the government sector is likely to drive the global datacenter network consulting and integration service market in the coming years. The BFSI sector has emerged as a key player in the datacenter sector in recent years due to the rising adoption of digital information storage systems in the sector. The sector also shows strong promise of further demand from the datacenter network consulting and integration service market due to widespread popularity of digital customer outreach mechanisms, which necessitate rising use of data center services and rising complexity in data center network design. Security issues concerning the role of data centers in the sensitive BFSI sector could also aid the growth of the global datacenter network consulting and integration service market in the coming years.

Network design is likely to remain the dominant consulting service in the global datacenter network consulting and integration service market in the coming years due to the rising need for diverse network designs in data centers to suit various applications. The rising diversity of end users of data centers is likely to ensure stable dominance of the network design segment in the global datacenter network consulting and integration service market in the coming years, as various end use verticals require different network designs in data centers. The network design segment is expected to exhibit a robust 9.9% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period, rising from a valuation of US$581.1 mn to US$929.6 mn.

Widespread presence of leading data center operators as well as some of the leading end users of data centers is likely to enable steady dominance of North America in the global datacenter network consulting and integration service market in the coming years. Countries such as the U.S. are home to some of the leading entities in the global business sector, making North America vital to the development of the global datacenter network consulting and integration service market in the coming years.

The rising prominence of Southeast Asian countries in the global data center sector is likely to enable rapid growth of the datacenter network consulting and integration service market in Asia Pacific except Japan in the coming years. The APEJ market for datacenter network consulting and integration services is likely to exhibit a robust 9.3% CAGR in the 2017-2022 forecast period. Countries such as India are likely to emerge as major players in the datacenter sector in the coming years due to the easy availability of skilled labor, driving the datacenter network consulting and integration service market in Asia Pacific except Japan to an expected valuation of US$466.2 mn by 2022.

Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global datacenter network consulting and integration service market include Google Inc., IBM, Cisco Systems, NTT Communication Corporation, Apple, Microsoft, Equinix, AT&T, HP Enterprise, and Digital Reality. New players are likely to enter the datacenter network consulting and integration services market in the coming years due to the rising commercial scope of the market, intensifying the competition.