Database Automation Industry Insights by Analysis on Key Players with Comprehensive Analysis Severalnines, Quest Software, IDERA, SAP, Chef, Redis Labs, NuoDB, TestingWhiz, Puppet, Clustrix and MemSQL Among Others

This report analyzes their production sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share on the global market for each manufacturer covered. All business profiles of leading players and brands have been published in the Global Database Automation Market report. The focus of this report is on the volume and value of Database Automation Market at global, regional and business level. Also discussed are the new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new players on the market to maintain competitiveness. This report provides an exhaustive study of the Global Database Automation Market industry that explains the trends in the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry. Together with primary market challenges, the potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated. The Global Database Automation Market report provides a far-reaching Global Database Automation Market analysis by types, applications, players and regions. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimates through 2019-2026, allowing stakeholders to capitalize on market opportunities that prevail.
Global Database Automation Market by Competitive Analysis:
The global database automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of database automation unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Global Database Automation Market by Segmentation:
The global database automation market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, application and enterprise size, vertical and geographical segments.
Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and service
On the basis of deployment mode, the market segmented into cloud and on-premises
On the basis of application, the market segmented into provisioning, backup, and security and compliance
Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Global Database Automation Market by Major Competitors/Players:
Some of the major players operating in the global database automation unit market are
- Microsoft (US)
- IBM (US)
- Oracle (US)
- CA Technologies (US)
- BMC Software (US)
- Micro Focus (UK)
- AWS (US)
- Datavail (US)
- Percona (US),
- DBmaestro (US),
- HelpSystems (US),
- Datical (US),
- Redgate (UK),
- WhereScape (New Zealand),
- Severalnines (Sweden),
- Quest Software (US),
- IDERA (US),
- SAP (Germany),
- Chef (US),
- Redis Labs (US),
- NuoDB (US),
- TestingWhiz (US),
- Puppet (US),
- Clustrix (US), and
- MemSQL (US), are among the others mentioned in the report.
In 2017, Oracle Company launched 18c autonomous database cloud which included various capabilities like self-driving and self-repairing. Furthermore it also provided fully-integrated machine learning algorithms.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Continuously growing volumes of data across verticals
- Increasing demand for automating repetitive database management processes
- Proliferation of cloud-based applications and services
- Privacy and security of the data stored on databases
Table of Contents
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Mea
- Apac
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
