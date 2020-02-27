Database Automation Industry Insights by Analysis on Key Players with Comprehensive Analysis Severalnines, Quest Software, IDERA, SAP, Chef, Redis Labs, NuoDB, TestingWhiz, Puppet, Clustrix and MemSQL Among Others

This report analyzes their production sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share on the global market for each manufacturer covered. All business profiles of leading players and brands have been published in the Global Database Automation Market report. The focus of this report is on the volume and value of Database Automation Market at global, regional and business level. Also discussed are the new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new players on the market to maintain competitiveness. This report provides an exhaustive study of the Global Database Automation Market industry that explains the trends in the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry. Together with primary market challenges, the potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated. The Global Database Automation Market report provides a far-reaching Global Database Automation Market analysis by types, applications, players and regions. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimates through 2019-2026, allowing stakeholders to capitalize on market opportunities that prevail.

Global Database Automation Market by Competitive Analysis:

The global database automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of database automation unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Database Automation Market by Segmentation:

The global database automation market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, application and enterprise size, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and service

On the basis of deployment mode, the market segmented into cloud and on-premises

On the basis of application, the market segmented into provisioning, backup, and security and compliance

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Global Database Automation Market by Major Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global database automation unit market are

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

CA Technologies (US)

BMC Software (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

AWS (US)

Datavail (US)

Percona (US),

DBmaestro (US),

HelpSystems (US),

Datical (US),

Redgate (UK),

WhereScape (New Zealand),

Severalnines (Sweden),

Quest Software (US),

IDERA (US),

SAP (Germany),

Chef (US),

Redis Labs (US),

NuoDB (US),

TestingWhiz (US),

Puppet (US),

Clustrix (US), and

MemSQL (US), are among the others mentioned in the report.

In 2017, Oracle Company launched 18c autonomous database cloud which included various capabilities like self-driving and self-repairing. Furthermore it also provided fully-integrated machine learning algorithms.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Continuously growing volumes of data across verticals

Increasing demand for automating repetitive database management processes

Proliferation of cloud-based applications and services

Privacy and security of the data stored on databases

