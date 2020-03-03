Data Sovereignty Solutions & Services Market is Driven By Ever-Growing Volumes Of Data Which Helps To Secure The Valuable Information Of Citizens

Data sovereignty is the solution where the digital information or data is controlled by the laws of the country where it is located and stored. Data soverenity solution market is driven by ever-growing volumes of data which helps to secure the valuable information of citizens and operational insights of businesses. Furthermore, countries worldwide are exploring options to have effective control and authority of all kinds of data by virtue of its storage within its borders. For instance, countries/regions such as the EU and Canada have intense sovereignty laws, which require data to remain within the country so as to look after their citizen’s personal data or information. Data sovereignty solutions protect sensitive applications and data or information in data centers. It also adds another layer of complexity to the issue of data storage in data centers. Likewise, data sovereignty solutions are used by organizations to store information globally and manage it remotely.

Increasing instances of cyber-attacks, and unauthorized access to data are the key factors driving the growth of the global data sovereignty solutions & services market. Rising trend of data security in government organizations from DDoS attacks, phishing attacks, and ransom ware is expected to boost the growth of the global data sovereignty solutions & services market. In addition, increasing demand for real-time data across the world is expected to drive the global data sovereignty solutions & services market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing trend of IoT solutions and digitization is expected to fuel the global data sovereignty solution market. Adoption of cloud-based services among data centers, departments, business units, and geographies is an opportunity to enhance the data sovereignty solutions & services market.

Regulations and policies for data sovereignty solution in a different regions and also the low internet connectivity affect the performance of data sovereignty solution are some of the factor restraints the market growth of the global data sovereignty solutions & services market. However, increasing focus on the innovation of data sovereignty solutions by many well-established players in the data sovereignty solutions & services market is expected to overcome these hindrances in the near future.

Access Full Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64742

The global data sovereignty solutions & services market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, industry, delivery model, data sovereignty types, and region. Based on deployment, the market can be bifurcated into on premises and cloud. On the basis of industry, the market can be segmented into education, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecommunication, government, media and entertainment, enterprise & data centers, and travel and hospitality, among others. On the basis of enterprise size, the data sovereignty solutions & services market can be segmented into large, and small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, on the basis of delivery model, the market can be segmented into Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). On the basis of data sovereignty types, the market is categorized into Data Security, Information Security, and Compliance.

Based on the region, the global data sovereignty solutions & services market can be classified into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The data sovereignty solutions & services market in North America and Europe is expected to account for largest market share followed by Asia Pacific. This is mainly due to rising need for data security against cyber-attacks, and presence of well-established and emerging players providing data sovereignty solutions. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to recent technological advances and digitization, i.e. the advent of the cloud and improvements in the areas of global communications.

The various key players operating in the global data sovereignty solutions & services market are R & G Technologies, Deloitte, Microsoft Corporation, HYTRUST, INC., KMesh, Inc., Thales eSecurity, Accellion, Inc., Adobe Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Intralinks Holdings, Inc., among others.