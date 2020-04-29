Data Science Platform Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019-2025)

The report delivers an in-depth study of market dynamics containing limitations, challenges, opportunities, industry news, and policies which impacts the Data Science Platform market. All analytical and tactical information regarding market summary, progress, demand, and supply have been embraced in the market report. Also, the report illustrates a profound assessment of Data Science Platform market channels, drivers, competition landscape, downstream characteristics, and growth rate of the market.

In business functions, the logistics segment holds the largest market share and is gaining significant importance among corporates & enterprises. In the logistics industry, customer satisfaction, global expansion, strong delivery & transport network, and presence of wide global/local presence are the most essential factors. Data scientists apply advanced mathematics and statistics to address numerous business queries that delivers insights to management, thereby maximizing the return on assets and high Returns on Investments (RoI).

In 2017, the global Data Science Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.9% during 2018-2025.

Request for Free Sample Report copy of Data Science Platform market https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/23556?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRSE23556&utm_source=SS

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Wolfram

Datarobot

Cloudera

Rapidminer

Domino Data Lab

Dataiku

Alteryx

Continuum Analytics

Bridgei2i Analytics

Datarpm

Rexer Analytics

Feature Labs

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

On-Demand

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing

Sales

Logistics

Risk

Customer Support

Human Resources

Operations

Enquire before [email protected]:

https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRSE23556

Table of contents:

Industry Overview of Data Science Platform

1.1 Data Science Platform Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Science Platform Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Science Platform Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Data Science Platform Market by Type

1.3.1 On-Premises

1.3.2 On-Demand

1.4 Data Science Platform Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Marketing

1.4.2 Sales

1.4.3 Logistics

1.4.4 Risk

1.4.5 Customer Support

1.4.6 Human Resources

1.4.7 Operations

2 Global Data Science Platform Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Data Science Platform Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 IBM

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Google

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Wolfram

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Datarobot

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

TOC continued…!