Data Science Platform Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019-2025)

April 29, 2020
The report delivers an in-depth study of market dynamics containing limitations, challenges, opportunities, industry news, and policies which impacts the Data Science Platform market. All analytical and tactical information regarding market summary, progress, demand, and supply have been embraced in the market report. Also, the report illustrates a profound assessment of Data Science Platform market channels, drivers, competition landscape, downstream characteristics, and growth rate of the market.

In business functions, the logistics segment holds the largest market share and is gaining significant importance among corporates & enterprises. In the logistics industry, customer satisfaction, global expansion, strong delivery & transport network, and presence of wide global/local presence are the most essential factors. Data scientists apply advanced mathematics and statistics to address numerous business queries that delivers insights to management, thereby maximizing the return on assets and high Returns on Investments (RoI).

In 2017, the global Data Science Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.9% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • Microsoft
  • IBM
  • Google
  • Wolfram
  • Datarobot
  • Cloudera
  • Rapidminer
  • Domino Data Lab
  • Dataiku
  • Alteryx
  • Continuum Analytics
  • Bridgei2i Analytics
  • Datarpm
  • Rexer Analytics
  • Feature Labs

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • On-Premises
  • On-Demand

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Marketing
  • Sales
  • Logistics
  • Risk
  • Customer Support
  • Human Resources
  • Operations

Table of contents:

  • Industry  Overview  of  Data  Science  Platform

1.1    Data  Science  Platform  Market  Overview
1.1.1  Data  Science  Platform  Product  Scope
1.1.2  Market  Status  and  Outlook
1.2  Global  Data  Science  Platform  Market  Size  and  Analysis  by  Regions  (2013-2018)
1.2.1  United  States
1.2.2  Europe
1.2.3  China
1.2.4  Japan
1.2.5  Southeast  Asia
1.2.6  India
1.3  Data  Science  Platform  Market  by  Type
1.3.1  On-Premises
1.3.2  On-Demand
1.4  Data  Science  Platform  Market  by  End  Users/Application
1.4.1  Marketing
1.4.2  Sales
1.4.3  Logistics
1.4.4  Risk
1.4.5  Customer  Support
1.4.6  Human  Resources
1.4.7  Operations

2  Global  Data  Science  Platform  Competition  Analysis  by  Players
2.1  Data  Science  Platform  Market  Size  (Value)  by  Players  (2013-2018)
2.2  Competitive  Status  and  Trend
2.2.1  Market  Concentration  Rate
2.2.2  Product/Service  Differences
2.2.3  New  Entrants
2.2.4  The  Technology  Trends  in  Future

3  Company  (Top  Players)  Profiles

3.1  Microsoft
3.1.1  Company  Profile
3.1.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview
3.1.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions
3.1.4  Data  Science  Platform  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)
3.2  IBM
3.2.1  Company  Profile
3.2.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview
3.2.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions
3.2.4  Data  Science  Platform  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)
3.3  Google
3.3.1  Company  Profile
3.3.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview
3.3.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions
3.3.4  Data  Science  Platform  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)
3.4  Wolfram
3.4.1  Company  Profile
3.4.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview
3.4.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions
3.4.4  Data  Science  Platform  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)
3.5  Datarobot
3.5.1  Company  Profile
3.5.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview
3.5.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions
3.5.4  Data  Science  Platform  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)

TOC continued…!

