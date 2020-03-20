Data Science Platform Market Growth, Opportunities Analysis 2019 With Dataiku, Wolfram, DataRobot, Alteryx, Domino Data Lab, Alpine Data And Other

Get Free Sample PDF of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-science-platform-market

The Global Data Science Platform Market accounted for USD 20.2 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Market Analysis for The data science platform market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global data science platform market are

Google, Inc.

Domino Data Lab

IBM Corporation

Datarobot, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Wolfram

Continuum Analytics, Inc.

Dataiku

Bridgei2i Analytics

Feature Labs

Tableau

VMware

New Relic

Alation

Tera Data

SAP

Others are Alpine Data Labs, Datarpm, Rexer Analytics, Civis Analytics, Sense, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Rapidminer, Inc., Snowflake, MeritDirect, Cazena, CBIG Consulting, Loggly, Clairvoyant, Arcadia, Experfy, Datatorrent, Jethro, SiSense, Thoughtworks, MuSigma, Cogito, Datameer. The global data science platform market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run.

Data Science Platform Market Research Forecasts

Market Research Analyst View

Market Trends With Current Forecast

Primary Research With Data Science Platform Survey

Secondary Market Research For Data Science Platform Market

International Marketing Research

A huge rise in data volume is the main driving force for the data science platform. This development of Data volume will keep on evolving in the blink of an eye.

Data science platform helps in facilitating a wide state of relationship over data analysts, business investigators, data architects and engineers in various fields.

Data science platform enable the associations to get ready information, to manufacture models and operationalize investigation.

Market Segmentation: Global Data Science Platform Market

The global data science platform market is segmented based on Business function division, Deployment model, End-user application and Geographical segments.

Based on Business Function division, the global data science platform market is segmented into Marketing, Sales, Logistics, Risk, Customer support, Human resources, and

Based on deployment model, the global data science platform market is segmented into

On-premises, On-demand.



Based on the end-user application, the global data science platform market is segmented into following sectors

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI),

Healthcare and life sciences,

Information technology and telecom,

Retail and consumer goods,

Media and entertainment,

Manufacturing,

Transportation and logistics,

Energy and utilities,

Government and defense, and others.

Based on geography, the global industrial agitation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

the global industrial agitation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2025, Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Global rapid advancement in big data technologies.

Need for ease of use technological methods to drive business effectiveness.

Growing demand for public cloud and adoption of artificial intelligence.

The evolution of internet of things (IoT).

Platform independency.

Huge Investment costs.

Data Explosion.

