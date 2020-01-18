Data Protection as a Service Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Data Protection as a Service Market 2016-2020” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 75 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

DPaaS is a cloud-based service for backup, recovery, or storage of data assets that include data of customers and organizations. It helps organizations to improve the data security for data in transit as well as data at rest.

The analysts forecast the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market to grow at a CAGR of 32.61% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the the revenue generated from the fee charged for licenses, consulting, and annual maintenance of the software.

Request free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/676792-global-data-protection-as-a-service-market-2016-2020

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amazon

• HP

• IBM

• Veritas Technologies

• Commvault

• EMC

Other prominent vendors

• Acronis

• Asigra

• Backblaze

• CA Technology

• Carbonite

• Cisco

• Datalink

• Fujitsu

• Google

• Hexistor

• iDrive

• Barracuda Networks

• Iron Mountain

• ITC Infotech

• KeepItSafe

• Microsoft

• Nasuni

• NetApp

• Proact

• Quantum

• Rackspace

• Seagate

• Skyvia

• SugarSync

• Symantec

• Symform

• Zetta

Market driver

• Governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• IT system complicacy and latency issues

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increased need for data backups and archiving

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/676792-global-data-protection-as-a-service-market-2016-2020

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Geographical information

• Vendor selection

• End-users

• Summation errors

• Currency exchange rates

• Target audience

• Recommended reading

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Introduction to DPaaS

• BaaS

• DRaaS

• STaaS

PART 05: Architecture of DPaaS

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global DPaaS market by application

• Global BaaS market

• Global DRaaS market

• Global STaaS market

08: Geographical segmentation

• Global DPaaS market by geography

PART 09: Buying Criteria

PART 10: Market drivers

• Growing concerns regarding data loss

• High cost of deploying disaster recovery

• Increased need for data backups and archiving

• Governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage

PART 11: Impact of drivers

12: Market challenges

• Cloud data security issues

• Ambiguity in selecting vendors

• IT system complicacy and latency issues

• Increasing hidden costs of cloud-based storage

• Complexity of cloud DPaaS deployment

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Increasing demand for cloud-based disaster recovery and backup for virtual machines

• Convergence of backup services and recovery

• Emergence of virtualization of storage devices and servers

PART 15: Five forces model

PART 16: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Cloud storage costs

• Key news

PART 17: Key vendor profiles

• Top-vendor offerings

• Vendor profiles

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)