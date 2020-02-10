Data Processing Neuromorphic Chip Market: Rising utilization of artificial intelligence in the field of data processing is anticipated to boost the market growth

Neuromorphic technology is primarily based on the working principal of neurons and neural circuits located in the human brain. A neuromorphic chip is VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) systems that consist of electronic analog circuits in order to mimic the function of various neuro-biological architectures located in the nervous system of a human body. The connections, emulated neuron and wires present in a neuromorphic chip perform the functions of synapses, neuron cell body and axon of a neurons respectively.

Neuromorphic chip is an amalgamation of transistors and memristors implanted over a silicon fabrication chip that reduces memory consumption in real time manner extensively. Recent technological advancements taking place in the field of miniaturizing integrated circuit used extensively for data analytic technique for drawing predictive analysis from any set of complex and large data is the most important factor behind the exponential growth of the Data Processing Neuromorphic Chip market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Increasing demand for data processing neuromorphic chip in order to analyze big data arising for various end user segment in order to evaluate and understand future market trend, to fight against disease or to combat with crime is the key factor anticipated to boost the demand of Data Processing Neuromorphic Chip market in the coming years.On the other hand, amidst the prevailing uncertainty in the ever-changing consumer behavior, increasing adoption of technologically advanced data analytic solution among various corporates for deriving actionable insights from the enormous volume of internal data related to sale is another important factor anticipated to trigger the use of neuromorphic chip for data processing during the forecast period.

Neuromorphic chips are used extensively in order to increase the performance, sensitivity and scalability of a machines by consuming less power. In addition, owing to various possibilities for developing a data processing systems that are more robust and precious, rising utilization of artificial intelligence in the field of data processing is also anticipated to boost the market growth of data processing neuromorphic chip in the coming years.

In spite of so many driving factors operating in the market, increasing complexity of hardware designing due to use of complex algorithms coupled with lack of knowledge regarding neuromorphic chip are some of the major factors anticipated to deter the market growth of data processing neuromorphic chip to some extent in the coming years.

In order to provide an in-depth analysis of the market, the global data processing neuromorphic chip market has been segmented on the basis of end use industry and geography. Data processing neuromorphic chip is used across various end use industry including BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), defense, healthcare, retail sector, manufacturing sector, information technology and communication, research work, media and entertainment and others. The others segment includes application of data processing neuromorphic chip in utility sector and transportation sector. Moreover, information related to current market situation along with future anticipated market trend of all the above mentioned end use segment across different regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also highlighted in this report.

Among different end use Industry, data processing neuromorphic chip is majorly used across various BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector in 2016. However, application of data processing neuromorphic chip in the health care sector is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Rising need of monitoring the entire healthcare system of various patients and for providing advanced medical treatment, is also expected to accelerate the demand of technologically advanced data processing neuromorphic chip at an exponential rate in the coming years.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in the Data Processing Neuromorphic Chip market in 2016. On the other hand, Asia pacific region is predicted to witness the most promising demand of data processing neuromorphic chip during the forecast period from 2017 – 2025. Rapid growth and expansion of the manufacturing industry and data centers in Asia pacific region especially in China and India is anticipated to trigger the need of advanced analytics for handling huge volume of data generated from various end use industry. This in turn is expected to drive the demand of data processing neuromorphic chip in the near future.

Though few market players are present in the global data processing neuromorphic chip market,the market is highly competitive in nature owing to the strong foothold of some key players. Some of the major players operating in the Data Processing Neuromorphic Chip market include Samsung Electronics Limited (Korea), Intel Corp. (The U.S) and IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) (The U.S) among others.