Data Masking Technology Market: By End Users, Deployment Models Outlook, Geographic Segmentation, Competition Landscape, Industry Trends, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global data masking technology market was worth USD 278.67 million in the year 2014 and is expected to reach USD 957.87 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.70% during the forecast period. The data masking technology market is developing as enterprises running from BFSI to government are ending up greatly wary to the inner hacking and information security concerns. Late innovations like enormous information where monstrous databases are produced, presenting it to more prominent risk. In order to address these worries for anticipating outside assaults, information veiling innovation is utilized which can be utilized to and dissect the information in proxy. Data masking technology give information security by cloning the first information into a non-sensitive intermediary which resembles comparable information. This non-sensitive information can be utilized as a part of business process for testing and examination without the danger of breaking the business. Dynamic masking is the current pattern in database get to which is developing.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of End user, the global data masking technology market is segmented into BFSI, retail, telecomm, health care, energy, education, automobile, public sector and other end users. Data masking technology market is likewise determined by age of extensive measure of information which is to be examined and tried without aggravating the typical business operations. Organizations for the most part favor in information concealing innovation for testing and investigation of the information, production database protection and consistence for differing prerequisites.

Deployment Models Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of Deployment models, the worldwide data masking technology market is segmented into ETL, In-Place masking and dynamic masking. The increasing concern over information security and protection issues to keep the shopper and secret information ensured in BFSI and IT is one of the prime development components of the data masking technology market. It is likewise picking up essentialness in social insurance as it centers to defend persistent wellbeing record from the external threats.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Data masking technology market is a developing business sector and development rate amid the anticipated period is because of contestant of huge number of information veiling programming suppliers as well as rapid development of dynamic masking. North America is overwhelming in data masking technology market and took after by Western Europe amid the period. Asia-Pacific area is relied upon to develop at a speedier rate amid the figure time frame.

Competitive Insights

The key players of worldwide data masking technology market report incorporate Informatica Corporation, CA Technologies, Camouflage software Inc., Delphix Corp, IBM Corporation, Compuware Corporation, Net 2000 Ltd, Oracle Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The Data Masking Technology Market is segmented as follows-

By End User:

BFSI

Retail

Telecomm

Health care

Energy

Education

Automobile

Public sector

Other Products

By Deployment Models:

ETL

In-Place Masking

Dynamic Masking

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

