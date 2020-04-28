According to a new market report titled Data Erasure Solutions Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026, published by Transparency Market Research , the global data erasure solutions market is expected to reach US$ 5,245.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors.

North America is anticipated to continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 18.9% during the forecast period. Technical advancements, increased digitization, and presence of a large number of data erasure software and services providers are anticipated to drive the data erasure solutions market in North America.

Data Erasure Solutions Market – Electronics Industry Expected to Rise at Significant Growth

Increasing adoption of cloud infrastructure in different organizations and expansion of the electronics industry is expected to boost the data erasure solutions market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing threat of data loss from old assets such as PCs, mobile devices, servers and many others has offered data erasure solutions manufacturers an opportunity to develop certified data erasure solutions in order to minimize the risk of data leakage.

Presence of large number of data erasure solutions providers and post-sale service providers across regions has led to a subsequent rise in demand for data erasure solutions. This is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of data erasure solutions, both North America and Europe are mature regions of the market, owing to high awareness about data erasure solutions among users and technological developments. However, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of technology as well as significant investments in the optimal utilization of data erasure solutions across countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for data erasure solutions providers in the near future.

In more recent times, considerable technological advancement has taken place in the data erasure solutions market. BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense forces, and media & entertainment sectors widely use data erasure solutions to prevent the data loss from old assets. Therefore, the data erasure solutions market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Increase in the use of cloud infrastructure across the world is primarily driving demand for data erasure solutions. This is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, expanding electronics industry and increasing demand for data erasure solutions from IT assets disposition sector is expected to fuel the data erasure solutions market in the near future.

However, lack of awareness of data security and usefulness of data erasure software solutions is projected to inhibit the growth of the market across the world. The data erasure solutions market is likely to reach a value of US$ 5,245.3 Mn by 2026 from US$ 1,068.4Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Data Erasure Solutions Market, by Component

Software On-premise Cloud

Services Professional Services Consulting, integration and Maintenance Verification Certification Erasure Managed Service



Data Erasure Solutions Market, by Device Type

PCs

Laptops

Servers

Data Center Equipment

Mobile Devices

Others (Removable Media Devices)

Data Erasure Solutions Market, by End-use