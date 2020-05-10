Data Centre UPS Market Overall Business Growth, Size, Development Status, Key Players Analysis by 2024

Global Data centre UPS market is witnessing development of more energy efficient solutions, alongside adoption of portable UPS solutions and self-diagnosing UPS systems, which are in turn propelling market growth.

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is defined as an electrical equipment designed to provide emergency power in the absence of mains power or break down of input power.

The data centre UPS systems provide temporary backup power for short outages and also ensure protection against power transitions such as spike and sags. These feature of UPS systems has been driving the data centre UPS market growth.

Organizations have been increasingly looking forward to adopt scalable operations with modular based UPS designs as increasing number of customers seek to deploy cost-efficient power solutions keeping in mind their organization’s growth perspective.

The data centre UPS market is expected to witness major growth in the Asia-Pacific owing to the establishment of a number of telecommunication infrastructure projects in the region, along with the growing demand for data centre UPS systems from increasing number of data centric organizations in the region.

To handle the falling tolerance limits in data loss due to power interruptions, organizations are inevitably inclined to deploy data centre UPS systems in their data centre facilities.

Some of the major players operating in the data centre UPS market include Schneider Electric, Belkin International, Eaton, Clary, Emerson, General Electric, Toshiba and Gamatronic Electronic Industries. The data centre UPS market is moderately competitive with a few major players dominating the marketplace.

