Data Centre Equipment Market Analysis, Business Intelligence 2019 With F5 Networks, Juniper Networks, Avaya, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Cisco, Meru Networks, Schneider Electric, Brocade, NEC Corporation

The Global Data Centre Equipment Market is expected to growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-centre-equipment-market

Competitive Landscape:

The global data centre equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data centre equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global data centre equipment market are –

Hewlett-Packard

F5 Networks, Inc

Emulex Corporation.

Digi International Inc

NEC Corporation

Brocade Communication Systems Inc

Alcatel Lucent

Schneider Electric SA

Meru Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Avaya Inc.

Dell Inc.

Juniper Networks

F5

NetApp Inc.

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Co

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Fujitsu Corporation

QNAP Systems Inc

many more

Market Definition:

Data Centre Equipment can be termed as a facility that is used to house computer system and components that are associated to it such as telecommunication and storage system. Various organizations nowadays design and build services which are tied to a particular equipment manufacturer which hampers their ability to choose the hardware most appropriately to suit overall requirements. Various key players are investing more in the equipment as they help to store the data in the large amount.

Equinix, Inc. is one on the major player in the data centre equipment market and it has deployed more than 100,000 cabinets in data centres. The experts from the company provide advice for all custom and standard solutions, including cages and cabinets, power distribution, cable management, security and accessories.

Market Drivers:

Increasing virtualization in network environments

Increased adoption of cloud services and big data

Lower Degree of Downtime

Market Restraint:

High energy consumption and cooling issues of data centres

Lack of skilled workforce

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Storage Devices

Power Distribution System

Servers

Networking Equipment

Others

By End User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Retail, Manufacturing

Government

Business Enterprises

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global data centre equipment market

Analyze and forecast the data centre equipment market on the basis of product and end user.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product and end user

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

To Buy Complete Report Click Here @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-data-centre-equipment-market