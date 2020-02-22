Data Centre Equipment Market Analysis, Business Intelligence 2019 With F5 Networks, Juniper Networks, Avaya, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Cisco, Meru Networks, Schneider Electric, Brocade, NEC Corporation

The Global Data Centre Equipment Market is expected to growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-centre-equipment-market
Competitive Landscape:
The global data centre equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data centre equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global data centre equipment market are –
- Hewlett-Packard
- F5 Networks, Inc
- Emulex Corporation.
- Digi International Inc
- NEC Corporation
- Brocade Communication Systems Inc
- Alcatel Lucent
- Schneider Electric SA
- Meru Networks, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Avaya Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Juniper Networks
- F5
- NetApp Inc.
- EMC Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Co
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Fujitsu Corporation
- QNAP Systems Inc
- many more
Market Definition:
Data Centre Equipment can be termed as a facility that is used to house computer system and components that are associated to it such as telecommunication and storage system. Various organizations nowadays design and build services which are tied to a particular equipment manufacturer which hampers their ability to choose the hardware most appropriately to suit overall requirements. Various key players are investing more in the equipment as they help to store the data in the large amount.
Equinix, Inc. is one on the major player in the data centre equipment market and it has deployed more than 100,000 cabinets in data centres. The experts from the company provide advice for all custom and standard solutions, including cages and cabinets, power distribution, cable management, security and accessories.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing virtualization in network environments
- Increased adoption of cloud services and big data
- Lower Degree of Downtime
Market Restraint:
- High energy consumption and cooling issues of data centres
- Lack of skilled workforce
Market Segmentation:
By Product
- Storage Devices
- Power Distribution System
- Servers
- Networking Equipment
- Others
By End User
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunications
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Retail, Manufacturing
- Government
- Business Enterprises
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global data centre equipment market
- Analyze and forecast the data centre equipment market on the basis of product and end user.
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product and end user
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
To Buy Complete Report Click Here @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-data-centre-equipment-market