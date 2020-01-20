Data Center Support Infrastructure Market 2017 – 2025 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

“The Latest Research Report Data Center Support Infrastructure Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

A data center stores and processes critical business data. Exponential rise in demand for data storage facilities is forcing businesses to either build new data centers or increase the capacity of their existing data centers. Business organizations across all major industry verticals are experiencing huge data traffic which is resulting in high demand for infrastructure to storage this information. Rise in adoption of cloud computing and virtualization is also contributing to the increasing demand for data center support infrastructure. A data center support infrastructure is a digitalized infrastructure used for promoting data consumption and sharing. Data center support infrastructure can be referred to as the important functional system of a data center, which is helpful in storing and processing the data. It is developed to meet the demands of a data economy to function properly. Majorly, the data center support infrastructure comprises security, cooling, power, and monitoring and measurement systems, which aid in maintaining the core operations of a data center such as data storage and processing. Cooling can be done through various equipment such as air conditioner, chiller, economizer, and cooling tower.

The market for data center support infrastructure can be segmented on the basis of solution, service, industry vertical, end user, and geography. On the basis of solution, the market can be segmented into power support infrastructure, security infrastructure, cooling infrastructure, and management support infrastructure. Power and cooling are the prime components of a data center’s operational expenditure. With the increasing need to expand data center capacity, enterprises need to reduce the cost associated with power and cooling. Furthermore, organizations have also started concentrating on ecofriendly and efficient power and cooling solutions due to strict government and environmental regulations. Moreover, worldwide increase in IT spending as major companies are investing to obtain efficient solutions is contributing to the growth of the market On the basis of services, the global market can be segmented into consultation service, professional service, and system integration. In terms of end user, the market is segmented into cloud provider, colocation provider, and enterprise. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and information technology, government, healthcare, energy and others.

Major factors driving this market are the rising data center demand owing to the need for reliable and efficient processing of stored data along with the rise in demand for high density and efficient data centers in various business organizations. Moreover, increasing threat of cyber-attacks is contributing to the growth of the market due to the need for reliable data center support infrastructure. Such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Geographical segmentation of the data center support infrastructure market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Emerging cooling technologies and use of renewable sources of power in data centers are becoming major challenges in the growth of the data center support infrastructure market. Data center support infrastructures require high capital investment which is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, providing compatible infrastructure solutions for efficient functioning is a challenge for market players. Thus, the above factors are expected to affect the market adversely during the forecast period.

Key players in the data center support infrastructure market are ABB, Eaton, Emerson Network Power, HP, Schneider Electric, Intel, Siemens, McAfee, Hitachi, Raritan, and Rittal. Major players are adopting strategies such as product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive advantage in the market.

