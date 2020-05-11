Data Center Server Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2019-2024

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Data Center Server Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
Data Center Servers are servers mandated in data center, while a server is a computer program that provides services to others computer programs in the same or other computers. The data center servers include rack servers, blade servers, tower servers and others.
As of 2016, around 6345 K units data center server were installed in data centers from 3961 K units in 2011. As more and more mega-scale datacenters are being built and many companies updating the existing platforms, the demand for data center servers is booming. Especially in developing countries, the demand is growing at a high rate.
As of demand, the USA is the largest consumption area with 46.95% market share in 2016. But demand in China is growing fastest, with a growth rate of 27.27% from 2011-2016.
The global production of data center server is expected to reach 8499 K units in 2021. In terms of revenue, the market is valued at 46875 M USD.
The global Data Center Server market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Center Server.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Data Center Server market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Center Server market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Dell
IBM
Fujitsu
Cisco
Lenovo
Oracle
Huawei
Inspur
Bull (Atos)
Hitachi
NEC
Silicon Graphics International Corp.
SuperMicro
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Tower Server
Rack Server
Blade Server
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial Servers
Commercial Servers
