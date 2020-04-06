Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Data Center Power Solutions Market size, Technology, Implementation, Analytical Overview, Forecast 2027 ” globally.

The rapid increase in the amount of data generated globally has created the need for data storage systems such as data centers. Data centers consume a high amount of energy and as the data load is becoming more dynamic, therefore a fast power distribution solution needs to be implemented which will ensure sufficient power and smooth functioning of data centers.

Data center power solutions provide energy load monitoring on real time basis which helps to ensure optimum usage of energy.

Data Center Power Solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the most important drivers for data center power solutions is growth of big data and cloud computing which creates the need for data centers. These are mostly demanded by government and large enterprises as they need high density storage systems to store the data load. Secondly, data center power solutions is demanded by large organizations to reduce operational expenses. Companies such as Amazon, Google and Facebook develop their own data center infrastructure, however, they outsource data center management systems in order to reduce on operational expenditure.

One of the challenges faced by data center power solutions vendor is following the compliance guidelines. The compliance requirements are becoming more stringent along with penalties for non-compliance are becoming more severe.

A major trend prevailing in the data center market is the introduction of green data centers. Green data centers are more energy efficient than regular data centers. The increasing power demand has led to the growing interest in green data centers. However, green data centers can adversely affect the demand of data center power solutions.

Global Data Center Power Solutions Market: Market Segmentation

Global Data Center Power Solutions Market can be divided into two segments, based on type and end-users.

Segmentation on basis of type in data center power solutions market:

The segments in data center power solutions market by type include:

Power distribution solutions

UPS solutions

Services

Segmentation on basis of end-users for Data Center Power Solutions Market:

The major segments of Data Center Power Solutions market on basis of end-users include:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

Global Data Center Power Solutions Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Data Center Power Solutions market include ABB, Black Box Corporation, Caterpillar, Cummins Power Generation, CyberPower System, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Server Technology, Inc. and Tripp Lite among others.

