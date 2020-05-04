Data Center Power Management Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018-2028

Data Center Power Management Market: Introduction

The continuous surge in mobile data traffic is influencing the growth of data center power solutions. The management of these power solutions in an effective manner is critical for profitable data center operations since power is a major contributor to the overall cost. Data center power management aids in the measurement, management and monitoring of power consumption in a data center to lower the OPEX and enhance profitability. Data Center Power Management provides administrative control over electrical and power equipment and tools in order to operate the data center efficiently. It comprises power management solutions (such as Power Distribution Units, UPS, generators, power management software, etc.) and services (such as consulting services, system integration services, maintenance and support services). The power handling capacity of these data center power management systems depends upon the size of data center to be managed.

Data Center Power Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The continuous upward arch in the number of individuals using smart devices is generating an enormous amount of mobile data. This data growth is further triggered by technologies such as 5G, IoT, Connected Systems and others. Looking at such growth, global mobile data traffic is expected to reach a value of around 600 Exabyte annually by 2023. Such massive data growth will drive the demand for data centers, which manage and process this data. In order to maintain profitability while processing such high data traffic, data center managers will need to look at improving the efficiency of their data centers. Powering is a data center’s major contributor of OPEX, and with the government’s growing concern over environment-friendly powering solutions, optimizing data center powering has become a critical focus area for data center managers. Hence, the need for cost-effective and environment-friendly powering solutions is driving the market for data center power management solutions.

The initial cost involved in deploying efficient power solutions in a data center is high, and transitioning from traditional powering systems to efficient system is sometimes cumbersome for the end-user. This presents a challenge for the growth of data center power management solutions market.

Data Center Power Management Market: Segmentation

The global data center power management market can be segmented on the basis of solution, services, data center size, and verticals.

On the basis of solution, the data center power management market can be segmented as:

Power Distribution Units

Power Management Software

Power Back-up Devices (UPS, Generators, etc.)

Others

On the basis of services, the data center power management market can be segmented as:

Consulting Services

System Integration Services

Maintenance and Support Services

On the basis of size of data center, the data center power management market can be segmented as:

Small Data Center

Mid-Size Data Center

Large Data Center

On the basis of vertical, the data center power management market can be segmented as:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Retail

Government and Public

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

Education and Research

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Data Center Power Management Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the data center power management market include Emerson, Dell, Server Technology, Inc., Delta Power Solutions, Sunbird Software, Inc., Schneider Electric (APC), Raritan, Intel, Electronic Environments Co. (EEC), and Eaton, among others.