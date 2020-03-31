Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Analysis, Technical Study and Business Guidelines till 2025

Data center liquid immersion cooling system includes direct immersing of IT hardware in a non-conductive liquid. The heat produced by electronic components is directly transferred to the fluid, which reduces demand for active cooling components such as fans, heat sinks, and interface materials. Increasing usage of modular and containerized data centers have accelerated demand for data center liquid immersion cooling. Advantages of providing maximum efficiency with reduced energy and less carbon emission have increased demand for modular data centers.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=983183

Market Dynamics

Increasing use of internet of things, due to rising demand for real-time data is a major factor for rising demand for data centers. According to Coherent Market Insights, 20.35 billion of internet of things devices were installed in 2017 up from 17.68 billion in 2016. It is estimated that by 2025, 75.44 billion units of internet of things devices are expected to be installed, globally. This increasing installation of internet of things devices has led to generation of large volume of data, which requires large space for storage and processing. This has led to high demand for data centers, globally. In addition to this, due to high data processing and generation, computing processes in data centers release heat. Hence, to overcome this heat, demand for data center liquid immersion cooling solutions is increasing significantly.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of data center liquid immersion cooling market, market size (US$ Million), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018– 2025), considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global data center liquid immersion cooling market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, data center liquid immersion cooling market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include Alfalava, Asetek, CoolIT Systems, Green Data Center LLP, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Horizon Computing Solutions, IBM Corporation, Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., and Schneider Electric SE.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global data center liquid immersion cooling market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global data center liquid immersion cooling market

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/983183/data-center-liquid-immersion-cooling-market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Data Center Liquid immersion Cooling Market, By Liquid Cooling Solutions Type: Single Phase Immersion Cooling Two Phase Immersion Cooling

Global Data Center Liquid immersion Cooling Market, By Data Center Size Small and Mid-Size Data Centers Large Data Centers

Global Data Center Liquid immersion Cooling Market, By Industries Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance IT and Telecom Healthcare Research and Academic Energy Manufacturing Others



Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/