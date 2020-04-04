Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growth To be Stimulated By Brisk Technological Expansions by 2024

High temperature and excess heat can affect equipment performance, shorten the equipment lifespan, and cause system downtime in data centers. The data centers require more electricity and hence produce more heat. To cool down the heat produced at the data centers due to these severs liquid cooling solutions are used. In today’s modern times, every data center is liquid cooled. In most of the data centers liquid is brought into a Computer Room Air Handlers (CRAH) or a Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) unit to cool the air inside the data center. However there are significant disadvantages of CRAH and CRAC units. First is to produce enough cold air to cool servers, the liquid coolant in data center should be refrigerated to the temperature which is colder than the ambient (outer) air. The refrigeration of liquid coolant is expensive. Second disadvantage is that cold air which is produced by the CRAH and CRAC units at the periphery of the data center requires considerable effort to move it towards the racks. Third disadvantage is the considerable effort needed to then move it through servers using server fans. Due to this rear door, over-row and in-row liquid coolers are used which reduce the cost of moving the air through the data center by placing the unit for cooling the air close to the server. As air handling is being simplified expensive chillers are not required.

The major driver for the data center liquid cooling market is the increasing power and cooling demand of modern equipments. Another driver driving the data center liquid cooling market is high heat load inside many data centers is making it difficult to accommodate purchase of new equipment which is restricting the expansion and limiting the growth of the organizations. Need of heat management solutions and effective cooling for high density computer and blade servers is also the factor augmenting the demand for data center liquid cooling. The data center liquid cooling market is anticipated to grow because of the cooling with reduced carbon footprint due to the application of advanced engineering coolants. As liquids are denser than air, they provide for an excellent cooling medium and hence are better conductors of heat energy. This further augments the demand for data center liquid cooling. However Liquid is both conductive and corrosive along with electricity and any type of breach in the data center liquid cooling system can be devastating for the facilities and systems. This poses a major challenge for the data center liquid cooling market.

The data center liquid cooling market can be segmented based on the product type (Modular Liquid Cooling Units, Door Units, Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling, Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots, Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling), and based on geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

Modular liquid cooling unit accounts for the largest data center liquid cooling market as they can provide highest total cooling capacity of 30kW. North America is the largest market for the data center liquid cooling and is anticipated to be the largest market in the coming years. U.S. dominates in the data center operations and is the major market for data center liquid cooling sytems in the region. Asia Pacific is the largest growing market for the data center liquid cooling systems due growing number of data centers in the region.

Some of the key players include Rittal GmbH and Co. Kg. (Germany), Asetek (Denmark), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (U.S.), , Horizon Computing Solutions (France), Green Data Center LLP (Malaysia), Midas Green Technologies LLC (U.S.), and Allied Control Ltd. (Hong Kong).

