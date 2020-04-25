A new report titled “Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Analysis Showcases Growth Trends and Opportunity Until 2026” has been included in the enormous research repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) that compiles various facets of the Data Center Interconnect Platforms market at a global level portraying a holistic analysis of the marketplace along with intelligence on key participants. The report covers an unbiased analysis on various market aspects, emphasizing major trends giving direction to the market, key opportunities paving new growth avenues, key drivers pushing the market’s growth and challenges and restraints hindering the market for Data Center Interconnect Platforms across the globe.

The data center interconnect (DCI) platforms report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key trends, regulations and policies, data center interconnect (DCI) platform technologies, ecosystem analysis, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the market. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

The report segments the market on the basis of component into solutions and services. Solution consists of Layer 2-Ethernet, Open Optical Line Systems (OOLS), Packet Optical Networking, and services consists of managed and professional services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as Real Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Federated Data Storage, and Content Delivery. Based on industry, the market is classified into Communication Service Providers (CSP), Carrier Neutral Providers (CNP)/Internet Content Providers (ICP), Government & Public Sector, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Media& Entertainment, Retail& E-Commerce, and Others (Automotive, etc.).

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Additionally, the report comprises a competitive scenario and trends in which the data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market concentration rate and mergers & acquisitions, and expansions undertaken by companies are provided.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive data center interconnect (DCI) platform market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the data center interconnect (DCI) platform market.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the data center interconnect (DCI) platform market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes basic overview, sales area/geographical presence, revenue, SWOT analysis, and strategy and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the market. This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the data center interconnect (DCI) platform market.

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the data center interconnect (DCI) platform market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer first-hand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends and outlook etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include ADVA Optical Networking, Avaya., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Coriant GmbH, Dell, Fujitsu Ltd.,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, VMware, and ZTE Corporation.

The global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market is segmented as below:

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Component

Solutions

Layer 2-Ethernet

Open Optical Line Systems (OOLS)

Packet Optical Networking

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Application

Real Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity

Federated Data Storage

Content Delivery

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Industry

Communication Service Providers (CSP)

Carrier Neutral Providers (CNP)/Internet Content Providers (ICP)

Government & Public Sector

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Others (Automotive, etc.)

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

