Data Center Interconnect Market Analysis 2019 | Global Size, Share, Trend, Segments, Top Key Players, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2025

Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach USD 9,762.59 Million by 2025 from USD 4,000.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The Global Data Center Interconnect Market By type (Product, Services, Product), Application (workload and data storage mobility, shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters, real time disaster recovery and business continuity), End User (CNPS/ICPS, communication service providers, enterprises, government), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, South America, Middle-East &Africa) – Forecast to 2025

Get Free Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-center-interconnect-market

Top Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust

Ciena Corporation

Nokia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infinera Corporation.

ADVA Optical Networking

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fiber Mountain, Inc.

Pluribus Networks

ZTE Corporation

RANOVUS Inc.

FUJITSU

Megaport

Market Segmentation: Global Data Center Interconnect Market

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; product, software and services. The product type is sub segmented into packet optical transport, packet optical networking, converged packet optical and packet switching networking. The service type is sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services is further sub segmented into training, consulting and integration and maintenance. The Data center interconnect market is dominated by services with 57.1% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on application into four notable segments system; workload and data storage mobility, shared data and resources, server high availability cluster and real time disaster and business continuity.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on end- user into four notable segments; communication server provider, CNPs/ICPs, government and enterprises. Enterprises are further sub segmented into banking and finance, utility and power, healthcare, retail and e- commerce, media and entertainment and others.

Key Points: Global Data Center Interconnect Market

Cisco Systems, Inc. is going to dominate the data center interconnect market following Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Ciena Corporation, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation., ADVA Optical Networking, Juniper Networks, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Extreme Networks, Inc., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Pluribus Networks, ZTE Corporation, RANOVUS Inc., FUJITSU and Megaport among others.

Converged packet optical market is growing with the highest CAGR

Services is driving the market with highest market share.

CNPs/ICPs segment is dominating the data center interconnect market

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-data-center-interconnect-market

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2. MARKET DEFINITION

1.3. OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL DATA CENTER INTERCONNECT MARKET

1.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5. LIMITATION

1.6. MARKETS COVERED

2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. MARKETS COVERED

2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7. SECONDARY SOURCES

2.8. ASSUMPTIONS

3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.1.1. DATA CENTERS CONCENTRATING ON THE REDUCTION OF HIGH POWER CONSUMPTION, WAN CONSOLIDATION AND BANDWIDTH REQUIREMENTS

3.1.2. ENHANCED ENTERPRISE DEMAND FROM VERTICALS

3.1.3. RAPID CONVERSION INTO CLOUD-BASED SERVICES

3.2. RESTRAINS

3.2.1. HIGH INITIAL INVESTMENT

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. ADVANCEMENT IN DATA CONNECTIVITY

3.3.2. EMERGING NEED FOR HIGHER ETHERNET SPEED

3.4. CHALLENGES

3.4.1. SECURITY ISSUES

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6. GLOBAL DATA CENTER INTERCONNECT MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. PRODUCT

6.2.1. PACKET SWITCHING NETWORKING

6.2.2. PACKET OPTICAL TRANSPORT

6.2.3. PACKET OPTICAL NETWORKING

6.2.4. CONVERGED PACKET OPTICAL

6.3. SOFTWARE

6.4. SERVICES

6.4.1. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

6.4.2. MANAGED SERVICES

7. GLOBAL DATA CENTER INTERCONNECT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. WORKLOAD AND DATA STORAGE MOBILITY

7.3. SHARED DATA AND RESOURCES

7.4. SERVER HIGH-AVAILABILITY CLUSTERS

7.5. REAL TIME DISASTER RECOVERY AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY

8. GLOBAL DATA CENTER INTERCONNECT MARKET, BY END-USER

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. CNPS/ICPS

8.3. COMMUNICATION SERVICE PROVIDERS

8.4. ENTERPRISES

8.5. GOVERNMENT

9. GLOBAL DATA CENTER INTERCONNECT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. OVERVIEW

9.2. ASIA PACIFIC

9.3. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.4. SOUTH AMERICA

10. GLOBAL DATA CENTER INTERCONNECT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. CIENA CORPORATION

11.2. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

11.3. NOKIA

11.4. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

11.5. INFINERA CORPORATION

11.6. ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE.

11.7. JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

11.8. COLT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

11.9. EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

11.10. FIBER MOUNTAIN, INC.

11.11. PLURIBUS NETWORKS INC.

11.12. DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.

11.13. ZTE CORPORATION

11.14. FUJITSU LTD.

11.15. RANOVUS INC.

11.16. MEGAPORT LIMITED

11.17. EQUINIX, INC.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-center-interconnect-market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]