Data Center Construction Market To Register A Healthy CAGR For The Forecast Period, 2019-2024

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements.

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire.

Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient air flow, renewable energy resources and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

Scope of the Report:

A data center is used to house an enterprise IT infrastructure. They constitute the backbone of essential business operations. The demand for cloud-based services is increasing among enterprises including many Fortune 500 companies. Several industries are making use of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The complexities associated with business applications have increased because of the enormous growth in data volumes. This has triggered a greater need for construction and renovation of data centers. Enterprises are focusing on constructing green data centers to reduce power consumption and environmental impact. The construction of a data center includes design, architecture, installation of electrical and mechanical systems, and incorporation of security mechanisms. Infrastructure certifications also play a vital role in the building of data center facilities.

Internet of things (IoT), which requires a data center, is experiencing tremendous growth. Data centers are more suitable for storing and processing data generated by devices connected to the internet, and also to meet the demand for real-time computing. Therefore, the market is set to witness an increase in data centers that are reliable and scalable in nature. The growing demand for cloud computing and big data analytics are also assumed to have an impact on this market, thereby driving the growth of the Latin America Data Center Construction market during the forecast period.

The global Data Center Construction market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Center Construction.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Data Center Construction market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Center Construction market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Aceco TI

AECOM

Turner Construction

Equinix

Fluor

DPR Construction

Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Others

