Data Center Construction Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Center Construction market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center Construction market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

A data center is used to house an enterprise IT infrastructure. They constitute the backbone of essential business operations. The demand for cloud-based services is increasing among enterprises including many Fortune 500 companies. Several industries are making use of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The complexities associated with business applications have increased because of the enormous growth in data volumes. This has triggered a greater need for construction and renovation of data centers. Enterprises are focusing on constructing green data centers to reduce power consumption and environmental impact. The construction of a data center includes design, architecture, installation of electrical and mechanical systems, and incorporation of security mechanisms. Infrastructure certifications also play a vital role in the building of data center facilities.

Internet of things (IoT), which requires a data center, is experiencing tremendous growth. Data centers are more suitable for storing and processing data generated by devices connected to the internet, and also to meet the demand for real-time computing. Therefore, the market is set to witness an increase in data centers that are reliable and scalable in nature. The growing demand for cloud computing and big data analytics are also assumed to have an impact on this market, thereby driving the growth of the Latin America Data Center Construction market during the forecast period.

This study considers the Data Center Construction value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

Segmentation by application:

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Aceco TI

AECOM

Turner Construction

Equinix

Fluor

DPR Construction

Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Center Construction market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data Center Construction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Center Construction players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Center Construction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Center Construction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Data Center Construction Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Data Center Construction Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Data Center Construction Segment by Type

Chapter Three: Global Data Center Construction by Players

3.1 Global Data Center Construction Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Data Center Construction Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Construction Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Data Center Construction Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Data Center Construction by Regions

4.1 Data Center Construction Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Data Center Construction Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Data Center Construction Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Data Center Construction Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Data Center Construction Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Data Center Construction Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Data Center Construction Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

