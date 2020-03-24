Data Center Automation Market Size, Share and Forecast 2027 | Segmentation, Key Insights and Company Profiles

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Data Center Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Data Center Automation Market is the vital step to achieve growth in business for enterprises. Data Center automates the IT processes across network, computing, and storage layers in physical and virtual environment. Data Center Automation Software automates the workflow and processes of data center capability. Data center automation helps enterprises by reducing the human task for managing and controlling the data center. It also delivers automation of tasks pertaining to servers, networks and storage devices and provides centralized access to all the data center assets of the enterprises.

Data Center AutomationMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for Data Center Automation Market is the increase in use of internet which generate huge amount of data, so the demand for the data center automation software has increased in many enterprises. In addition to that, the evolution in cloud-based applications and development in Internet of Things (IoT) has created huge opportunities for data center automation market. The growth of data center automation software market is expected to boost the market as there is growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) in enterprises.

In contrast to this, privacy and security of data and vendor’s stability is restraining the data center automation market growth.

Data Center AutomationMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

On Premises

On Cloud based

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Data Center AutomationMarket: key players

Some of the key players for Data Center Automation Market are Microsoft Corporation, Dell Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, VMware Inc., SAP SE, BMC Software Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Red Hat Inc., Cisco Systems Inc. and Fujitsu Limited.

Data Center Automation Market: Regional Overview

Data Center Automation Market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and increase in IT requirement in this region.Asia Pacific Data Center Automation Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

