Data Broker Service Market Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

An information broker or data broker collects information about individuals from public records and private sources including census and change of address records, motor vehicle and driving records, user-contributed material to social networking sites,[1] media and court reports, voter registration lists, consumer purchase histories, most-wanted lists and terrorist watch lists, bank card transaction records, health care authorities, and web browsing histories.

This study considers the Data Broker Service value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Subscription

Pay per Use Paid

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Retail and FMCG

Manufacturing

Media

Government Sector

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Acxiom

Experian

Equifax

CoreLogic

TransUnion

Oracle

Lifelock

I.G. Capital

PeekYou

TowerData

Alibaba

Bloomberg

Datasift

FICO

RELX

Moody’s

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluver

Ignite Technologies

HG Data

IBM

Morningstar

Qlik

IHS Markit

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Broker Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data Broker Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Broker Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Broker Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Data Broker Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

